Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hot, dry weather in London and nearby areas means water usage may be restricted for 16 million

By Eamon Akil Farhat and Priscila Azevedo
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Parched grass in Greenwich Park, London, during the 2022 drought. Photo / Jose Sarmento Matos, Bloomberg, via Washington Post

Parched grass in Greenwich Park, London, during the 2022 drought. Photo / Jose Sarmento Matos, Bloomberg, via Washington Post

Hot, dry weather in London and surrounding areas means water usage might have to be restricted for Thames Water’s 16 million customers, according to the supplier.

Britain has already had an unusually warm start to the summer with temperatures set to climb again in the coming days. Met Office forecasts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World