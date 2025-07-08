Parched grass in Greenwich Park, London, during the 2022 drought. Photo / Jose Sarmento Matos, Bloomberg, via Washington Post

Parched grass in Greenwich Park, London, during the 2022 drought. Photo / Jose Sarmento Matos, Bloomberg, via Washington Post

Hot, dry weather in London and surrounding areas means water usage might have to be restricted for Thames Water’s 16 million customers, according to the supplier.

Britain has already had an unusually warm start to the summer with temperatures set to climb again in the coming days. Met Office forecasts see London reaching 32C by Friday.

“Unless the situation changes significantly, we will need to put usage restrictions, including a hosepipe ban, in place to ensure taps keep running for customers’ essential use,” a spokesperson for Thames Water said.

The United Kingdom is experiencing drier and hotter periods with hosepipe bans becoming more common, as global warming drives up temperatures and impacts rainfall patterns across the country.

Companies are investing in more reservoirs as well as fixing leaks in their network where significant amounts of water are lost.