Water usage has spiked for some of Thames Water’s customers with demand in Swindon and Oxfordshire surpassing levels seen during the 2022 drought at the end of June this year.
This comes as the first hosepipe ban this year was announced today by Yorkshire Water, which operates in the northeast, telling customers that watering gardens, cleaning cars, and filling up pools will be forbidden.
The company says reservoir levels have not increased since January following the driest northern spring on record.
Last month the Environment Agency declared a drought in the area after it received no rain for 22 days in May. That left Yorkshire’s reservoirs at 63% at the end of May compared to 94% in 2024.
“Despite some heavy downpours, there has not been enough rain to compensate for the dry weather over the longer term,” said Jess Neumann, associate professor of hydrology, University of Reading.
In May, UK environment authorities urged water companies to take more steps to shore up supplies amid England’s driest spring since 1893.
- With assistance from Olivia Rudgard.