“We don’t know who’s out there, who’s done that, why it’s been done, and right there where everybody walks through. I walk through the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club, that’s a very public place,” he said.
Violent struggle before death
Police had earlier revealed a “violent struggle” took place between Thorpe and his attacker.
Their attention was focused on finding Thorpe’s attacker, who was likely wearing blood-stained clothing after the fatal stabbing.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said there was a “large amount of blood” at the scene and some of that would have transferred to the killer.
“This offender will have gone somewhere, likely in an agitated state and likely with some blood on him. Someone will know who this person is and I challenge them to do the right thing and come forward.”
