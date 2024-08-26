New Lynn MP Paulo Garcia said the murder on Saturday at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club was “mind-boggling”.

“[Thorpe] was was someone who, I read, wouldn’t have hurt anyone, and so we wonder how something like this could happen, and we all need to be careful.”

Police continue to investigate the stabbing of scientist Stephen Thorpe near the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club. Photo / Michael Craig

He said his office had been in touch with the Police Auckland City West area commander, and he believed police were doing the best they could.

“They’re on 24/7 deployment. They’re talking to witnesses, the usual CCTV search from the houses that could have a view of the place. So we will wait and see,” he said.

He said at this stage of the investigation, community safety was important as the killer had not yet been caught.

“We don’t know who’s out there, who’s done that, why it’s been done, and right there where everybody walks through. I walk through the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club, that’s a very public place,” he said.

“The number one thing to keep in mind would be safety for everyone, to just be careful until more things are made known to the public.”

Stephen Thorpe has been named by friends as the victim in the Blockhouse Bay stabbing.

Thorpe was a highly regarded entomologist in his early 50s with a passion for seeking out and identifying bugs and plants.

A founding trustee of the New Zealand Moths and Butterflies Trust, Jacqui Knight, told the Herald that Thorpe had “no enemies”.

Her building is next to the tennis club and she had known Thorpe for 10 years.

“He was highly respected … he knew so much about the flora and fauna in the area.”

The last time she spoke with him was two weeks ago when he had helped her with a technology issue.

“He was always helping people … he was so well-liked.

“I never knew anyone to speak ill of Stephen.”

Knight said Thorpe had an elderly father in Australia and his mother had died years ago.

She said the reserve was usually quiet and “safe” and the community was shocked at the attack.

Police are still hunting for Stephen Thorpe's killer. Photo / Michael Craig

Knight said she was not worried about her safety and believed this was a “random attack”.

“I just hope they catch [the attacker] soon.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said there was a “large amount of blood” at the scene and some of that would have transferred to the killer.

“This offender will have gone somewhere, likely in an agitated state and likely with some blood on him.

“Someone will know who this person is and I challenge them to do the right thing and come forward.”

Police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Baldwin said a club member saw the victim earlier in the morning when the scientist had passed his laptop to him for safekeeping before he walked into the bush about 11.30am to look for insects, which was “normal” for him.

Baldwin said after the victim went outside, cries for help were heard.

“The staff member witnessed the victim in a violent struggle and went to get a phone to call for help.”

Baldwin said the man ran to call 111, and when he returned outside the victim was alone on the steps and his attacker had fled.

Thorpe had been stabbed multiple times before dying outside the club on Rathlin St.

“Tragically, the victim had succumbed to his injuries which are consistent with stab wounds,” Baldwin said.

He said the offender fled towards the car park on Rathlin St and it was not clear if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

He urged the community to be vigilant and to “pay attention” while the man was still at large.