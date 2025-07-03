Dane Moule was sentenced in the Nelson District Court on charges linked to him forging two passports and travelling in and out of New Zealand for three years. Photo / Tracy Neal
A man with a “chequered past”, including a conviction list spanning 12 pages, was aggrieved when his partner left and took their infant son to Australia.
It was the catalyst for Dane Antony Moule to forge two passports so he could travel between New Zealand, Australia and Fiji for threeyears using the false travel documents, clearing Customs and Immigration each time.
Moule told police he “used a fake passport to travel” because he knew he wouldn’t be allowed into Australia, where his son was living.
Judge Tony Snell noted Moule’s extensive criminal past included 83 previous convictions for drug matters, including importing heroin, violence, dishonesty, fraud, sexual offending and driving matters.
The 61-year-old today narrowly avoided prison, partly because of health problems he suffered, and was instead sentenced to 12 months of home detention on two representative charges laid under the Passport Act for false representations and using forged and false New Zealand travel documents.
The charges carried a maximum of 10 years and five years in prison, respectively.
Moule’s guilty pleas followed an amendment to what was initially eight separate charges.
His lawyer, Mark Dollimore, said in the Nelson District Court that Moule had formed a relationship in the early 2000s and his son was born, but then his partner left with the child for Australia.
He was eventually caught by the facial recognition technology now used in passports.
Caught by data matching
The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) issued passports that were then checked by immigration systems when people left or entered New Zealand.
At the border, New Zealand Customs used eGates to match the picture of someone’s face in their ePassport with the picture it took of them at the gate.
Visual inspections were also used, acting group manager of border operations Paul Williams told NZME before sentencing.
He said that in circumstances where a passport was genuinely issued, but fraudulently obtained, it would not be easily identified by an eGate or a Customs officer.
The DIA began issuing New Zealand biometric passports in 2005, but dozens of false passports were discovered during security checks before a new online passport renewal system was introduced in late 2012.
