“He went out to investigate and saw the victim was engaged in a violent struggle with another man.”

Baldwin said the man saw the victim earlier in the morning when the scientist had passed his laptop to him before he walked into the bush about 11.30am to look for insects, which was “normal” for him.

Thorpe was a highly regarded entomologist in his early 50s with a passion for seeking out and identifying bugs and plants.

He worked seven days a week out of the Whau River Catchment Trust’s offices at the club.

Baldwin said the man ran to call 111, and when he returned outside the victim was alone on the steps and his attacker had fled.

Thorpe had been stabbed multiple times before dying outside the club on Rathlin St.

Baldwin said the offender fled towards the car park on Rathlin St and it was not clear if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Stephen Thorpe has been named by friends as the victim in the Blockhouse Bay stabbing.

He continued to plea for the public’s assistance in finding the man responsible.

“We desperately need the public help,” he told 1news.

“Not too many have come forward… a lot of people could have been inside but that doesn’t mean they could’ve seen something of relevance.”

He urged the community to be vigilant and to “pay attention” while the man was still at large.

Police have been hunting for the offender, who they believe fled on foot, and have been gathering relevant CCTV, dashcam or security footage from the area.

Thorpe was single and had no children - his only known family was an elderly father in Queensland, Australia.

Meanwhile those who have benefited from his knowledge have paid tribute to his generosity and his work ethic - clearly visible in his more than 28,000 entries in iNaturalist, an online app where people share biodiversity observations.

The scientist had at least nine new species of bugs named after him.

Dave Seldon, president of the Auckland branch of the Entomological Society of New Zealand, said he was shocked to hear of Thorpe’s death.

”The main thing for the entomological community now and in the future is that we’ve lost a person who was able to identify so many different species of insects and other arthropods as well.”

His contribution to the iNaturalist website was “massive”, Seldon said.

”He was on there every day, uploading new photos, and was always out in the field.”

Seldon said word of the tragedy had spread among the entomology community quickly over the weekend, and he expected it’d be discussed at the society’s national conference this week.

Gary Andrew from the Whau River Catchment Trust sat every day next to Thorpe, who worked out of the trust’s offices though he was not employed there.

Andrew described the scientist as a “small, slightly built, well-spoken, educated, gentle guy who would just never hurt a fly. It just felt incredibly sad that something has happened like this. It’s so pointless.”

Police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tributes posted online to his account on the app remember his kind, helpful nature, “incredible wisdom” and passion for entomology.

“He was so dedicated and knowledgeable. iNat has certainly lost one of its greats! Rest in Peace mate.“

Thorpe’s death was “incredibly sad”, another said, adding that Thorpe had made an “immeasurable contribution to entomology and natural science in NZ. Grateful for the help he gave me as a masters student”.

Another said Thorpe had shared his wisdom with many “iNaturalist youngsters”.

“You were someone we looked up to, hoping that one day we would know as much about the natural world as you. You will be missed.”

”Always happy and always able to help with identifications, always pointing towards the relevant literature. Never leaving a specimen behind! Now you are leaving us behind…I will miss you.”

Police continue to hunt for the offender, who they believe fled the scene on foot. Photo / Dean Purcell

One devastated friend said on social media she became concerned for Thorpe after he didn’t post his usual “countless” daily observations on iNaturalist. After a sleepless night, she had called police, who confirmed her friend was the victim.

Ken Lau, who lives opposite the tennis club, said the incident happened in front of other club members.

“The court was busy - it’s a vibrant, busy place on a Saturday. People are playing tennis, bowling, biking. There would have been lots of witnesses.”

The tennis club was busy at the time the man was murdered, according to locals. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald asked police this morning for any updates including whether there were any concerns about public safety. Police said they had no updates to share, but yesterday said they were formally identifying the man and would be going door to door looking for more information.