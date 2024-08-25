Thorpe was single and had no children - his only known family was an elderly father in Queensland, Australia.
Meanwhile those who have benefited from his knowledge have paid tribute to his generosity and his work ethic - clearly visible in his more than 28,000 entries in iNaturalist, an online app where people share biodiversity observations.
The scientist had at least nine new species of bugs named after him.
Andrew described the scientist as a “small, slightly built, well-spoken, educated, gentle guy who would just never hurt a fly. It just felt incredibly sad that something has happened like this. It’s so pointless.”
Tributes posted online to his account on the app remember his kind, helpful nature, “incredible wisdom” and passion for entomology.
“He was so dedicated and knowledgeable. iNat has certainly lost one of its greats! Rest in Peace mate.“
Thorpe’s death was “incredibly sad”, another said, adding that Thorpe had made an “immeasurable contribution to entomology and natural science in NZ. Grateful for the help he gave me as a masters student”.
Another said Thorpe had shared his wisdom with many “iNaturalist youngsters”.
“You were someone we looked up to, hoping that one day we would know as much about the natural world as you. You will be missed.”
”Always happy and always able to help with identifications, always pointing towards the relevant literature. Never leaving a specimen behind! Now you are leaving us behind…I will miss you.”
One devastated friend said on social media she became concerned for Thorpe after he didn’t post his usual “countless” daily observations on iNaturalist. After a sleepless night, she had called police, who confirmed her friend was the victim.
Ken Lau, who lives opposite the tennis club, said the incident happened in front of other club members.
“The court was busy - it’s a vibrant, busy place on a Saturday. People are playing tennis, bowling, biking. There would have been lots of witnesses.”
The Herald asked police this morning for any updates including whether there were any concerns about public safety. Police said they had no updates to share, but yesterday said they were formally identifying the man and would be going door to door looking for more information.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 105 or online, using ‘Update My Report’ and referencing Operation Elba, giving the file number 240824/4136. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.