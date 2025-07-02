Beard said police discovered the child about 10pm Tuesday, July 1, on Renall St.

“Sadly, I can confirm the deceased is a newborn baby, and they were discovered in a wheelie bin outside an address,” Beard said.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs

“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.”

Cordons have been lifted around Renall St today, where the incident occurred, Beard said.

However, police are still carrying out enquiries at a specific property on the street.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed,” Beard said

“We are continuing to ask for those in the community that might have information or CCTV footage that could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information could update police online now or call 105, using the reference number 250630/9878 or citing ‘Operation Yarrow’, he said.

Information could also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police cordon off street

Yesterday, police cordoned off Renall St, off Ponsonby Rd, as they investigated the discovery.

A bouquet of pink roses had been laid at the cordon.

Renall St remained cordoned off while police investigated the death of a newborn baby.

A scene guard was standing at the taped-off crossing and several police cars could be seen.

From the cordon, police wearing gloves could be seen entering and exiting a property that itself was wrapped in police tape.

A local cafe worker told the Herald police had said “not to touch anything” near the street.

According to staff from another nearby cafe, police said they believed there was no danger to the community.

Police at the scene would not comment.

Post-mortem taking place

A post-mortem was taking place Wednesday to determine the next steps in the homicide investigation, Baird said.

“The result is not yet known, and police will provide further updates as the investigation allows. We would ask the public to avoid speculation given what has occurred and allow investigators to carry out their work.”

Police would be canvassing the area as part of the investigation, and seeking CCTV from Renall St residents.

“We will ... also [be] searching other wheelie bins in order to secure any additional evidence that may be relevant to the investigation.”

In 2021, a baby girl was found dead at an Auckland recycling facility.

The mother of the baby, found among recycling at the Onehunga plant, was never found.

“This baby girl is laying in a mortuary with no name and no one to give her the funeral she deserves so she can be laid to rest,” Beard previously said.

Another dead baby was found in a rubbish bin at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital in 2021.

At the time, a source told the Herald the infant was found in a toilet rubbish bin.

It is understood the mother had been taken to hospital by family members shortly before the baby was born.

Police charged a woman who pleaded guilty to concealing the dead body of a child.

