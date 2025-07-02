Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Freemans Bay homicide investigation: Woman charged after body of baby found in wheelie bin in Auckland

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

A homicide investigation has been launched after a body was found at a property on Renall St around 10pm in the Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay last night. Video / Carson Bluck

A woman has been charged with interfering with human remains after the body of a newborn baby was found in a wheelie bin outside a property in the Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay.

The 32-year-old woman will appear in Auckland District Court today, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said. He didn’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland