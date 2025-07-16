Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UK fraudster Jack Hennessy stays jailed in NZ after parole denied; ‘truly sorry’ for victims

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Still from video showing British fraudster Jack Hennessy (inset) trying to escape from police on Hobson St in June last year. Composite photo / NZME

Still from video showing British fraudster Jack Hennessy (inset) trying to escape from police on Hobson St in June last year. Composite photo / NZME

.

A convicted British criminal who duped more than 20 Kiwis into giving him $337,700 after posing as a police courier says he is now disgusted and embarrassed by his actions.

Jack Dylan Hennessy, who is in prison for scamming 21 mostly elderly victims in 2024, today told a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save