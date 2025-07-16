Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why French spies’ getaway nuclear sub plan collapsed – Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History

By John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

DGSE agents brought the bombs into New Zealand on the yacht Ouvea. Image created for the podcast Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History. Photo / Maurice Whitham

DGSE agents brought the bombs into New Zealand on the yacht Ouvea. Image created for the podcast Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History. Photo / Maurice Whitham

The six-part podcast series Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History tells the full story of how and why French spies bombed a Greenpeace protest ship in Auckland’s harbour 40 years ago. In episode three, hosts John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy bust some myths about the fate of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save