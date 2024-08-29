Advertisement
Blockhouse Bay homicide: 26-year-old man due to appear in Auckland District Court on murder charge

Katie Harris
The man accused of killing scientist Stephen Thorpe is appearing in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The 54-year-old was found critically injured near the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club last Saturday.

He died of his injuries.

Earlier today, police announced they had arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him with Thorpe’s murder.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, who is overseeing the team of investigators, said police made a breakthrough yesterday.

“Our investigation progressed rapidly yesterday afternoon, with a person of interest taken into custody near the homicide scene.

“We have since charged this man with Stephen’s murder.”

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide investigation.

“This is a positive development in the investigation, but our work here is not done,” Baldwin said.

“I know there will be questions about why this happened to Stephen, and our team have the important task now of piecing together all the information so the judicial process can be carried out.”

This work will involve collecting and analysing further CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses.

A FENZ worker at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club where Stephen Thorpe was stabbed to death at the weekend. Photo / Dean Purcell
“Police staff will still be working in the community as part of the ongoing area canvas, and we still need anyone with information or CCTV to contact us.”

Contact 105 or go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using “Update My Report”.

Reference Operation Elba, with the file number 240824/4136. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

