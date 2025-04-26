At the recent sentencing of Mohamed Abdnur and Senith Deliwala Gedara, the court heard the woman, who has automatic name suppression, was out drinking one evening in June 2021 with an acquaintance in Wellington.
The pair met up with three men whom they did not previously know and consumed alcohol and MDMA.
Later, the night ended for the group at an apartment where the woman went into a bedroom to sleep.
But she was soon woken by Abdnur, who had come into the room and begun raping her.
Her skirt had been pulled up and her bike shorts and underwear pulled down, and Abdnur slapped her face while demanding that she wake up.
A second man, Tyias Moke, then entered the room and raped the woman.
At this point, Deliwala Gedara walked in and turned on the light, but Moke told him to turn it off because the light exposed his bottom.
Deliwala Gedara also raped the woman, who was drifting in and out of consciousness as a result of the alcohol and drugs.
However, there were moments during the attacks when she was able to call out for help and ask for the men to stop.
Now, she said her children’s lives were filled with uncertainty and hardship.
They were left with a mother who was physically present but emotionally absent, she said.
At a point when she felt she was able to push the attacks to the back of her mind and move forward with her life, she had to testify last year at Abdnur and Deliwala Gedara’s trial,at which they were found guilty.
Moke had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of rape and was sentenced in January to four years and six months’ imprisonment.
At the trial, the victim said she was cross-examined for days.
She felt her friendly nature was used against her and her choice of clothing was criticised.
The 76 recordings were made at two hotels in Wellington and a fast-food restaurant between 2020 and 2022.
He filmed women going to the toilet and taking showers.
Defence lawyer David Rohorua argued for discounts for Deliwala Gedara’s youth and background factors.
Judge Wills adopted a starting point of 7.5 years for the rape charge before applying an uplift for the additional charges and previous convictions.
Deliwala Gedar, who was 25 at the time of the rape, was jailed for eight years, after a small discount was given for his personal circumstances.
