The Tristram Ave northbound on-ramp of State Highway 1 in Auckland is closed because of a crash. Photo / NZTA

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Tristram Ave northbound on-ramp of State Highway 1 in Auckland is closed because of a crash. Photo / NZTA

A crash has closed a busy Northern Motorway on-ramp in Auckland.

Police said the incident involved a single vehicle that ended up off the road.

“The driver had a medical event and is being taken to hospital in a critical condition,” a police spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said the State Highway 1 Tristram Ave northbound on-ramp is closed because of a crash.