Mourners turn out in huge numbers for Pope Francis. Fatal crash in Rotorua. Kremlin, US peace talks 'constructive'. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have named the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 in Mamaku this week.

He was Paul John Coleman, 51, of Hamilton.

Coleman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene on April 22.

Police extended their condolences to his family and friends and said his death has been referred to the coroner.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash north of Mamaku, on the border of South Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.