Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Taxpayers’ Union, Māori data scientist among Regulatory Standards Bill submitters

RNZ
12 mins to read

Supporters argue the bill, championed by David Seymour, aims to improve lawmaking and transparency. Photo / RNZ

Supporters argue the bill, championed by David Seymour, aims to improve lawmaking and transparency. Photo / RNZ

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

Lawyer Tania Waikato has slammed the Regulatory Standards Bill as a “blatant and audacious attempt” by the Act Party to “subvert our democratic processes for their own private gain”.

She used her submission to raise the issue of safety following the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand