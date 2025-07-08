Taxpayers’ Union, Māori data scientist among Regulatory Standards Bill submitters

“Is this truly the kind of democracy that you want? One where academics and lawyers are having their personal safety threatened for opposing a bill.
Overall, she called the bill an “affront to the constitutional foundations of Aotearoa” and a “cowardly, covert attack” on Te Tiriti o Waitangi that desecrated the partnership between Māori and the Crown.
She said it was an attempt by the Act Party and its foreign sponsors to “constitutionally entrench their far right political views into the very fabric of our society”.
“The influence and control that it will give to the Act Party and Minister Seymour is dangerous, undemocratic and unjustified.
“The supreme irony is that the bill itself was assessed as being unnecessary legislation by the Ministry for Regulation itself, the minister has provided no explanation for why he is ignoring his own ministry’s advice and proceeding.”
Bay of Many Coves Resort Ltd
Owners of a resort in the Marlborough Sounds spoke in support of the bill. Their case was around the bill affirming and protecting property rights.
The resort is mainly built on private land, but the strip of foreshore, or “Queen’s chain”, represents a “significant portion of the footage leading onto the foreshore”. It’s also the key means for guests to arrive, given there is no road into the resort.
“Nothing takes the place of the importance of the foreshore reserve.”
Historically, there have been perpetually renewable licences administered by the Department of Conservation, now they only have the ability to issue fixed-term concessions.
They argued that the cut crossed the personal and private rights being considered by the bill.
“Without the tenure on that foreshore service area guaranteed, it makes our plans for the further development of the place somewhat questionable,” they said.
“We think that had the Regulatory Principles bill been in place when those amendments were effective, the impact on private property rights would have been highlighted, would have been considered.”
The Council of Trade Unions (CTU) opposed the bill, saying it would not achieve its stated goal of improving legislation.
Policy analyst Jack Foster said the CTU does not object to improving the quality of legislation, it thinks that is a “valid and desirable objective”, but claimed the bill doesn’t do that, and instead proposes ideological principles.
“Although the sponsoring minister has attempted to dress them up as neutral standards of good regulatory practice, they quite plainly reflect and seek to embed in law, making peculiar and marginal libertarian beliefs about the supremacy of individualism and private property rights.”
Foster said there were other “far more widely accepted principles” that were absent from the bill. He explained these as whether the legislation is consistent with the Tiriti o Waitangi or with other existing legislation, as well as whether it is evidence based, whether it is enforceable and whether it is equitable and sustainable.
The Law Society
Similarly, the Law Society also stated New Zealand could “do better” with its arrangements for legislative design.
Tim Stephens said the guidance and requirements in this area are distributed across different agencies, they’re relatively informal and they have accountability mechanisms. But, he pointed out the bill was not an “effective response to dealing with these issues”.
A kura kaupapa Māori based in Wellington told the committee the bill was “racist in design”.
Rawiri Wright said it made no mention of state obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi towards Māori, no acknowledgement of Māori indigenous rights, and gave no considerations of the “notions of collective ownership”.
“Instead, it focuses on individual rights, the accumulation of wealth by individuals and companies, and the exploitation of resources, which would inevitably lead to continued environmental degradation,” Wright said.
“It promotes only one worldview of the right kind of legislation that is good for the country, but that is only from a white, monocultural worldview by definition.”
He asked the committee to consider the negative implications of the bill on the Māori education sector.
Business NZ
The chief economist for Business NZ told the committee it was important that appropriate scrutiny was placed on decision makers to ensure regulatory interventions were soundly based.
She said Seymour was not someone who “can or should be trusted by any executive power”.
“Let me be very clear that from my own experience, David Seymour does not give a toss about transparency, accountability and good governance.”
She raised the issue of regulatory takings, and the possible consequences.
“In terms of the chilling effect of the potential compensation that will be sought, for example, if National seeks to pursue its introduction of competition in the area of supermarkets and banks and and electricity companies,” she said.
Kelsey challenged National and New Zealand First for allowing the bill to “get this far”.
“You have the ability and responsibility to stop this bill. Now.”
He didn’t know how that should be done within the scope of the bill, but said there should be “some recognition of the Treaty.”
Kirikowhai Mikaere
A leading Māori data scientist argued the bill “fundamentally fails to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.
Te Kahui Raraunga’s Kirikowhai Mikaere told the committee it disregarded the collective rights and aspirations of iwi Māori and prioritised private property and corporate interests over public good, environmental protection and the wellbeing of iwi Māori.
She said the privileging of individual and corporate rights would have a “negative and long term impact” when it came to the data landscape of the country. She also said it would risk the “very delicate social license” of trust the country had of its own data system.
“Data is not only a strategic asset, and what we know to be probably the biggest commercial asset in the world, it is a national asset for New Zealand, and what we recognise is this bill puts at jeopardy that national asset.”
Mikaere argued the Bill had also failed to honour Te Tiriti principles of partnership and participation in its creation.
Executive director Jordan Williams said the bill was a “litmus test” for whether the Government was serious about getting New Zealand back into the “status of the first world economy and with first world living standards”.
Williams said the bill was primarily about transparency.
“The bill is, in effect, an information disclosure regime.
“It does not obviously tie the hands of Parliament, other than forcing lawmakers to turn their minds to cost trade-offs and regulatory takings, among other things.”
Williams said it was an “encapsulation” of what used to be seen as “just good law making”.
He challenged the MPs listening, saying one of their key roles as an MP was to uphold the rule of law.
“Frankly, if you vote against a bill that requires disclosure of the rule of law implications of proposed legislation, I’d put to you that that is a failing of what is traditionally a duty of being a public representative in Parliament.”
Ray Deacon, an economist for the group who also submitted, adding that the “economic cost of poor legislation is enormous”.
“There has been no plan to assess the quality of legislation. There has been no plan to improve the quality of legislation. Therefore, there has been no plan to reduce the economic cost of redundant, ineffective or poorly implemented regulation.”