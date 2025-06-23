Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

David Seymour defends social media posts accusing Regulatory Standards opponents of ‘derangement syndrome’

RNZ
4 mins to read

David Seymour has made a series of social media posts in recent days singling out opponents of the Regulatory Standards Bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

David Seymour has made a series of social media posts in recent days singling out opponents of the Regulatory Standards Bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Giles Dexter of RNZ

The Deputy Prime Minister is rubbishing claims that social media posts he has made about opponents of the Regulatory Standards Bill are a breach of the Cabinet Manual.

In recent days, David Seymour made a series of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand