Opponents criticised it as advancing corporate interests, and an attack on nature and Te Tiriti.

Seymour’s targets included academics such as Dame Anne Salmond, Dr George Laking, and Metiria Turei, as well as Labour MP Willie Jackson.

Newsroom published an opinion column by Salmond, in which she called the bill a “dangerous piece of legislation” and said its principles were “largely inspired by libertarian ideals”.

In the posts, Seymour called the figures the “Victim of the Day” and set out why he believed their arguments against the bill were wrong.

In Salmond’s case, Seymour said her “real objection seems to be that the bill sets limits on arbitrary power. That it dares to elevate individual rights, due process, and cost-benefit analysis over ideology. That’s not a weakness, it’s the point”.

He said Turei was “spinning conspiracies” and that Jackson had a “wild imagination”.

The posts prompted Whanau to write to the Prime Minister, accusing Seymour of orchestrating a “campaign of online harassment and intimidation”.

Whanau’s letter said the posts were a “blatant attempt to stifle academic opinion and any dissenting opinion,” and a breach of Sections 2.53 and 2.56 of the Cabinet Manual.

Section 2.53 called on ministers to “conduct themselves in a manner appropriate to the office”, while Section 2.56 said ministers were expected to behave in a way that upheld the highest ethical and behavioural standards.

“This includes exercising a professional approach and good judgment in their interactions with the public, staff, and officials, and in all their communications, personal and professional,” it says.

Whanau, who at this stage has not been the subject of one of Seymour’s posts, called on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to investigate the matter.

“For the Deputy Prime Minister to lead this online harassment campaign is quite concerning, as such actions could incite behaviour that spills into real-world violence.

“This is irresponsible and a clear breach of public trust. We expect our leaders to keep us safe, not throw us into harm’s way,” she wrote.

On Monday, standing in for Luxon at the post-Cabinet press conference, Seymour dismissed the criticism, and accused the opponents of the bill of making incorrect statements.

“There’s no such breach. If people want to go out and make completely incorrect statements, then I’m going to get a bit playful and have some fun with them.”

He argued that pointing out there was a “curious syndrome that is causing people to say untrue things” was different to outright calling them deranged.

“I could say that their incorrect statements are deliberate, and therefore they’re lying. I could say they’re incapable of understanding what they’re saying.

“I’m not saying that, I’m being a bit playful saying the only reason I can think of for all these totally factually incorrect statements about the Regulatory Standards Bill is that there’s some sort of sinister syndrome out there.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Seymour’s behaviour was “inconsistent” with what was expected of MPs, particularly Ministers of the Crown.

“When you’re putting photos of people up with the derogatory sorts of claims that David Seymour is, that is online harassment and I don’t think it’s acceptable.”

Hipkins said singling out members of the public was different to the cut and thrust of political debate between politicians.

“Attacking other politicians is one thing. Attacking members of the public is something entirely different.”

In a follow-up column, also on Newsroom, Salmond said Seymour’s campaign was “lame, even laughable” but also an abuse of high office, and she would formally lodge a complaint with the Cabinet Office.

The Regulatory Standards Bill passed its first reading in May.

Submissions on the bill closed on Monday.

The finance and expenditure committee will consider the submissions, with its final report due by November 22.

Labour has pledged to repeal the Regulatory Standards Bill in its first 100 days in office, should it return to Government next year.

