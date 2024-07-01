NZ Herald comments: The stories open for discussion today

Comments that feature any of the following will not be published:

Comments that are insulting, discriminatory or break the law.

Comments that are inflammatory or do not positively advance debate.

Comments that are off-topic.

Comments in capital letters, or mostly in capital letters, or with bold font.

Comments that use derogatory or misogynistic nicknames.

Comments that contain swear words, profanities or threatening language.

Excessive criticism of other comments or commenters.

Personal attacks on our journalists. We encourage criticism of articles and arguments, but will we not allow personal attacks or challenges to journalistic integrity.

Repeated comments saying the same thing.

Comments that contain URL links, Gifs, pictures, videos or link to explicit content.

Comments that contain advertising.

Comments that spread misinformation.

We also reserve the right to reject publication of any comment. Additionally, we reserve the right to withdraw your comment from a discussion at any point.

We encourage thoughtful, insightful debate - the best comments bring fresh ideas and perspectives. Humour is good. Be concise.

At busy times, there may be delays posting comments. Our moderators work across a range of stories, so comments are not necessarily published in the order they are received. Comments will be closed once the debate wanes, or it moves off-topic. Comments will not be open on all stories.

And, remember this is a public space. What you say can be viewed by others - be safe and don’t post personal details about yourself or others.

Comments that put you or others in danger will be passed on to authorities. Users who submit illegal material or hate speech may have their details reported to authorities. You consent to our disclosing your personal information for this purpose.

Commenters must do so under their real names - no nicknames will be accepted. This is to encourage authentic, on-topic debate.

Click here for more information.