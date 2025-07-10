A frightening warning went out to residents in a Hamilton street where a man was killed last night, with locals told to hunker down inside their homes and keep out of sight.
As police descended on the northeastern suburb of Chartwell after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot ata Bellmont Ave property, locals were on high alert after messages started appearing on social media.
A woman living a few doors down from where the dead man was found said she became aware of the incident while scrolling Facebook.
“But then I saw on [our suburb’s] Facebook [page] someone saying, ‘Lock all your doors, there’s a guy with a gun on the loose, [and] someone’s been killed in Bellmont St’.
“So all I did was hunker down in my bedroom and keep an eye on the security camera.”
The woman, who asked not to be named, had lived in the street for five years, she said.
Like other neighbours spoken to by the Herald, she wasn’t aware of any issues at the property where the man died and apart from a few troublemaking teens, hadn’t experienced any issues living in the neighbourhood.