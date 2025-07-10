“But then I saw on [our suburb’s] Facebook [page] someone saying, ‘Lock all your doors, there’s a guy with a gun on the loose, [and] someone’s been killed in Bellmont St’.

“So all I did was hunker down in my bedroom and keep an eye on the security camera.”

The woman, who asked not to be named, had lived in the street for five years, she said.

Like other neighbours spoken to by the Herald, she wasn’t aware of any issues at the property where the man died and apart from a few troublemaking teens, hadn’t experienced any issues living in the neighbourhood.

She still felt safe, the woman said.

“I grew up in Gissy. We had Black Power on this corner and Mongrel Mob on that corner – it takes a bit to worry me.”

Another neighbour was alerted to the unfolding emergency when he spotted flashing red and blue lights outside as he finished his dinner.

“Then I see cops get out, empty their boots and get guns out. Well, it can only be one thing – someone’s been shot.”

Armed police attend Wednesday night's incident at a property on Bellmont Ave, Chartwell, Hamilton. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man, who didn’t want his name used, said he had lived on Bellmont Ave for 20 years and had not experienced any trouble in that time.

“We keep to ourselves around here. Well, I do. [I still] feel the same [about living here] … everyone’s just gonna move on.”

A few doors down from the two residents, police had this morning cordoned off a section of the street, with several detectives on the scene.

Other police staff in coveralls could be seen entering the property as part of the forensic investigation.

The man charged with murder had fled the scene before police arrived to find the 31-year-old man dead, Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said this morning.

Police immediately began searching for the suspect, including sending the Eagle helicopter to help, said Smith, the Waikato field crime manager.

The wanted man allegedly then stole a car at gunpoint, Smith said.

“The motorist had stopped to pick up the man, who was hitchhiking on Gordonton Rd.

“Fortunately, the motorist was not injured but they were understandably shaken by the incident.”

The police dog unit spotted the stolen car at 12.40am, pursuing it north to Ngāruawāhia, 18km northwest of Hamilton.

Road spikes were put out and the car came to a stop in the town, with the alleged offender arrested.

A 20-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court today charged with murder, aggravated robbery and failing to stop for police.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody, without plea. The relationship between the defendant and victim was also suppressed.

He was due to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton next month.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.