Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Storm alert: Fresh heavy rain and winds to hit already sodden regions tomorrow

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: July 10th 2025

Forecasters are warning of a fresh batch of rain that is due to slam already drenched areas of the country tomorrow.

The Marlborough District Council says residents in low-lying areas should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice as more rain threatens to fall.

Meanwhile, Auckland and Northland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand