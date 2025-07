Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said of the properties assessed, crews have encouraged 90 of them to reach out for support, and the Rural Support Trust has already followed up with some of the residents.

A birds eye view of Nelson's flood levels, June 2025. Photo / RNZ

Two community meetings are lined up for today at Riwaka Memorial Hall and Ngātīmoti Hall.

The trust’s chairperson for the top of the south, Richard Kempthorne, said the destruction was “looking huge”.

“These are floods that you would expect to see maybe once every 100 years. So they are massive floods that pretty much everybody who’s living by them haven’t seen before.”

Earlier this week, the Government unlocked extra support for flood-affected farmers and growers, making up to $100,000 available to support and coordinate recovery efforts.

Kempthorne said the recovery would “cost millions of dollars”.

People returning to their homes are urged to take photos of all flood damage before they start the clean-up and contact their insurance company as soon as possible.

For some spots at the top of the south, last month marked its wettest June since records began back in 1941.

MetService confirmed more than 250mm of rain fell in Blenheim across the month, while about 220mm fell in Nelson – a record for both areas.

– RNZ