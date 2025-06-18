Advertisement
Regulatory Standards Bill under fire for limiting Parliament’s sovereignty

By Anaru Eketone
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Minister of Regulation David Seymour.

Minister of Regulation David Seymour.

Opinion by Anaru Eketone
  • The Act Party’s Regulatory Standards Bill focuses on individual rights and property, raising concerns about its benefit to the rich.
  • Critics argue it limits Parliament’s sovereignty and neglects issues such as child poverty and education.
  • New Zealand’s wealth disparity is growing, with the rich accumulating wealth faster than the rest of society.

“In a lake stocked with minnows and minnow-eating pike, freedom for the pike means death to the minnows.” So said 20th-century philosopher Isaiah Berlin.

He was warning us to be wary of occasions when the rich and powerful argue for greater freedom. They already have a great deal of

