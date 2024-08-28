“We have since charged this man with Stephen’s murder.”

Police continue to investigate the stabbing of scientist Stephen Thorpe near the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club. Photo / Michael Craig

A search warrant was carried out overnight at a nearby address on Exminster St as part of the investigation.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide investigation.

“This is a positive development in the investigation, but our work here is not done,” Baldwin said.

“I know there will be questions about why this happened to Stephen, and our team have the important task now of piecing together all the information so the judicial process can be carried out.”

This work will involve collecting and analysing further CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses.

“I want to make a special mention of my team of investigators that have been working vigilantly to advance this investigation in recent days.”

Police also acknowledge the ongoing support of the Blockhouse Bay community following Saturday’s tragic events.

“Police staff will still be working in the community as part of the ongoing area canvas, and we still need anyone with information or CCTV to contact us.”

Contact 105 or go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using “Update My Report”.

Reference Operation Elba, with the file number 240824/4136. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

