“Mostly he was always in his room. He wouldn’t say hello to anybody and all that.

“He did have some girlfriends, they were coming and meeting him and going out with them also. He had a beautiful car - everything was there.”

Neighbours said they were not familiar with the occupants.

They felt uneasy seeing police in the neighbourhood, had been left scared after the stabbing at their local park, and were concerned by the developments.

“It’s so horrifying,” one neighbour said.

Armed police officers and dog units at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I thought this was a safe place. But when I heard about that incident on Saturday ... I was just so concerned about what’s happening,” she said.

She and her husband have seen police poking around the property over the past two days.

Another neighbour said: “It was really sad that Stephen died, and really scary” that his alleged killer could have been nearby.

“It’s such a lovely neighbourhood. It’s amazing.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

“But it’s really terrifying, especially considering you know, there are kids around, there’s a park here, and the kids walk around here all the time. It’s just really scary to think that it might not be safe.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said this morning that police had executed a search warrant at the house overnight. Baldwin revealed police had arrested the man yesterday afternoon “near the homicide scene” and had since charged him with Thorpe’s murder.

Thorpe a highly regarded scientist, had bug species named after him

Thorpe was a highly regarded entomologist with a passion for seeking out and identifying bugs and plants.

He worked seven days a week out of the Whau River Catchment Trust’s offices at the club.

Stephen Thorpe.

The scientist had at least nine new species of bugs named after him.

Thorpe also contributed some 12,000 insect specimens to the Auckland Museum, where he worked mainly as a volunteer throughout the 2000s.

“He had a prodigious memory, particularly for all the scientific literature about New Zealand beetles,” said John Early, a former entomology curator at the museum.

“His death is tragic and untimely, not just for its horrific circumstances but also that his valuable contribution to New Zealand entomology is now ended.”

Dave Seldon, president of the Auckland branch of the Entomological Society of New Zealand, said he was shocked to hear of Thorpe’s death.

“The main thing for the entomological community now and in the future is that we’ve lost a person who was able to identify so many different species of insects and other arthropods as well.”

Police have been asking anybody with security camera footage from the area or any other information that could help the investigation to contact them on 105 or online and reference Operation Elba or file number 240825/4136. Information can also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.























