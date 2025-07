Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police have located missing Upper Hutt man Brett Carpenter. Photo / NZ Police

Missing Upper Hutt man Brett Carpenter has been found safe.

The 60-year-old, who has Alzheimer’s, had been missing from Totara Park since noon.

Police and Land SAR undertook a large search this afternoon in the Upper Hutt suburb.

“The man was found safe and well this evening after a large search effort,” police said in an update.