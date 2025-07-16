“Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places and [there is] a moderate chance of upgrading to a warning,” the MetService severe weather forecast suggested.

Yellow Heavy Rain Watches are in force for northern and eastern parts of the North Island, as rain sweeps south tonight and during Thursday.



Northland also has a yellow Strong Wind Watch for tomorrow afternoon and evening.



Stay up to date at https://t.co/qHyE5zySvx pic.twitter.com/8pmy6R9d16 — MetService (@MetService) July 15, 2025

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north of Lake Waikare from 4am until 2pm Thursday.

MetService said heavy rain and localised downpours are possible for Auckland and Northland, with a moderate chance of watches being upgraded to warnings.

“There is also a rain watch for Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay, north of Napier,” Pauley said.

“That’s more early Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.”

This heavy rain watch along the east coast will begin at noon Thursday and last until 6am Friday.

Thursday will be a tale of two different islands:



☔ North Island: Low pressure bringing periods of rain (some of the rain may be heavy); gusty in the Far North later in the day.



🌤️ South Island: Dry everywhere and sunny in many locations. pic.twitter.com/4E6ZGsxiDm — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 16, 2025

“Periods of heavy rain [are forecast] and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria,” the MetService severe weather forecast said.

There is a high chance of the watch being upgraded to a warning.

“This low-pressure system is moving quite quickly,” Pauley said.

Two people have been rescued from a semi-stranded houseboat after it began to flood near Kawau Island, north Auckland, during the region’s most recent bout of extreme weather.

The Kawau Volunteer Coastguard shared the incident on its Facebook page, saying crews helped two people who were trapped on a houseboat on Tuesday night when the pontoons on one side took on water and the vessel began to sink.

Skipper Thelma Wilson said the Coastguard teams held station behind the vessel, combating wind squalls of around 30 knots and avoiding debris and sharp fittings.

“Our helmsman and the crew did a sterling job, enabling the crew to get both occupants and a wee dog safely across on to Kawau Rescue,” she said.