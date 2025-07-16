A houseboat near Kauwau, north Auckland, flooded during stormy weather. Photo / Kawau Coastguard

Two people have been rescued from a semi-stranded houseboat after it began to flood near Kawau Island, north Auckland.

The Kawau Volunteer Coastguard shared the incident on its Facebook page, saying crews helped two people who were trapped on a houseboat last night when the pontoons on one side took on water and the vessel began to sink.

Skipper Thelma Wilson said the Coastguard teams held station behind the vessel, combating wind squalls of around 30 knots and avoiding debris and sharp fittings.

“Our helmsman and the crew did a sterling job, enabling the crew to get both occupants and a wee dog safely across on to Kawau Rescue,” she said.