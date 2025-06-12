Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Man who killed Auckland scientist Stephen Thorpe near Blockhouse Bay tennis club deemed unfit to stand trial

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Around 200 people gathered to remember Stephen Thorpe, a highly regarded scientist who was killed in Blockhouse Bay. Video / Dean Purcell
  • Auckland man found unfit to stand trial for the fatal stabbing of entomologist Stephen Thorpe.
  • The 27-year-old defendant, whose identity is suppressed, remains at the Mason Clinic.
  • Thorpe, described as a “gentle, eccentric scientist”, contributed significantly to entomology in New Zealand.

An Auckland man accused of fatally stabbing highly regarded entomologist Stephen Thorpe last August had previously confided in friends that he was “seeing things”, including the devil.

Details of his mental health history were publicly revealed for the first time in the High Court at Auckland today as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime