Lotto Rollover! Powerball’s $43 million jackpot not struck

Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

Tonight’s $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has not been struck, and the massive prize pool will now rollover to Saturday.

It was the fourth biggest prize in Lotto’s history after two $50m jackpots in 2020 and $44m in 2016. And the sum was also the largest prize offered this year.

The numbers are: 13, 15, 22, 23, 33 and 2. The Bonus Ball is 32, and the Power Ball is 3.

Lotto counters were buzzing ahead of tonight's $43 million draw. Photo / Alex Burton

It will now rollover to Saturday night.

As punters waited for the result to come through, the following message was on the Lotto website: “We’re anticipating high demand on MyLotto for tonight’s Powerball results. To make sure you have a good experience, we’re using a virtual queue for players to log in. Thanks for your patience.”

The biggest win tonight was $166,667; a sum six players will each receive after sharing First Division.

Tonight’s jackpot is getting closer to the two $50m wins seen in 2020.

Under the game rules, the Powerball jackpot cannot go above $50m or run longer than 52 games – so when it does it’s a “must be won” draw.

In February 2020, the $50m was split between two lucky Lotto players, giving each $25m. In August of the same year, 10 players split the winnings and received a more modest $5m each.

Biggest single winner

The biggest prize pool won by a single ticket was in 2016 when one player won $44m. In 2021, another single ticket took out an equally life-changing $41m. Last year one Lotto player who bought their ticket from New World Kāpiti, in Paraparaumu won $37m.

Lucy Fullerton from Lotto NZ said there was plenty of support and advice for winners of large life-changing amounts.

“When a player wins a big jackpot, our winner’s experience team gets in touch with them immediately after they have claimed, to ensure they have all the support they need to make the most of what is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said.

What happens if you win?

Big winners are invited to Lotto’s head office in Auckland, where they head to the Winner’s Room – a private room set up for the purpose of celebrating.

“This gives winners a chance to process what has happened, and of course we pass on the advice they need,” Fullerton said.

“We talk them through how they might seek professional financial advice, put them in touch with the right person at their bank, and pass on the tips we have gathered from 30 years of Lotto NZ winners.”

Most big winners decide to keep their win a secret and Fullerton said the meeting is a chance to talk about their big win with someone who is not a friend or family member.

Own numbers or lucky dip?

Some players insist on picking the same numbers each week or popping their yellow ticket somewhere special for luck. Others have had better luck buying random numbers each week.

Lotto NZ insists the odds of winning are identical no matter how or where you buy your ticket.

“Whether you buy it in-store or online, whether you pick your own numbers or buy a dip, the odds are the same.”

Four Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington







