Attached to her initial email, DeLuney sent her mother a screenshot of her account’s profit and loss for the past three months.
But the screenshot was of someone else’s earnings, the Crown says.
Crown witness Detective Constable Tobias Weavers, who investigated DeLuney’s crypto accounts, told the court on Monday the screenshot matched a graph of a different user’s account, publicly available on the leaderboard of crypto-trading platform WOO X.
Cryptocurrency expert Nicolas Turnbull told the court on Monday afternoon the withdrawal fees were “totally false”.
“This is just a common tactic we see, especially overseas, where Kiwis get manipulated... especially older people... into paying these fees,” he said.
The Crown’s case is that DeLuney attacked her mother and staged it to look like a fall, but the defence says, in the 90-minute window when she went to get help after the fall, someone else caused fatal injuries to her elderly mother.