Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Khandallah murder trial: Murder victim’s eerie message played in court

RNZ
3 mins to read

Helen Gregory was killed in her Khandallah home in January 2024. Photo / RNZ

Helen Gregory was killed in her Khandallah home in January 2024. Photo / RNZ

By Kate Green of RNZ

“Not that I’m thinking of dying tomorrow or anything,” said 79-year-old Helen Gregory, who would be killed in her Khandallah home in Wellington the next day.

The audio comes from a phone call to her bank, on the evening of January

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save