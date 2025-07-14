MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti told the Herald Aucklanders should expect strong westerly winds with gusts reaching 90 km/h in exposed places.

“That will be prevalent up until the evening period.”

At this stage, no strong wind watches or warnings have been issued but this will be reassessed later tonight, he said.

“We’re expecting a rainy day for Auckland. There’s a front that will be moving through in the morning.

“Heavier rain in the morning, but then once we reach midday, it will be more of a showery day.”

Motorists were urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards indicating any lane closures or speed-limit reductions, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge, NZTA said.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were advised to avoid the harbour bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

The forecast of high winds comes after days of severe flooding, landslides and evacuations in storm-hit regions across New Zealand.

Emergency services in Auckland responded to a “small localised landslide” at Muriwai on Auckland’s northwest coast, where three properties were initially evacuated over the weekend.

Chris Lind, Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Assistant Commander for Waitematā, said the landslide was a result of rain over the past couple of days.

