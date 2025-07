Four flights were cancelled as thick fog coated Auckland on Monday morning. Video / Michael Craig

Lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge may close as powerful 90km/h gusts are set to lash the city tomorrow from midday into evening rush hour.

The strongest wind gusts on the bridge are likely to reach 75km/h to 80km/h between 11am and 7pm, triggering an amber alert.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) urged drivers to take extra care and be prepared for the possibility of lane closures or reduced speed limits on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration during the alert period, NZTA said.