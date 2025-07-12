Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Widespread showers and cloudy day ahead, flood clean-up efforts continue

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fallen trees have been a major issue across Tasman District after heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / Gayle Petch

Fallen trees have been a major issue across Tasman District after heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / Gayle Petch

An unstable air mass bringing clouds and widespread showers will dominate the final day of the school holidays – but will still provide much-needed respite after days of severe flooding, landslides and evacuations.

A risk of thunderstorms remains for the West Coast of the South Island and Taranaki Maunga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand