Rapist Joseph Tepania says the Lord will help him as he’s sent to jail

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland man Joshua Tepania was jailed for eight years on two charges of rape and one of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection after an incident in the Waikato region in 2022. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story is about rape

After being convicted of raping a woman half his age, Joseph Tepania says he’s now found faith in the Lord.

Despite being found guilty on multiple charges, Tepania, now 55, continues to deny raping his victim twice and says any sex with the younger

