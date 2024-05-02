Want to be a real estate agent but not sure the lifestyle is for you? Experts Jayne Kiely, Diego Traglia and Shane Cortese give their best advice. Photo / NZME

Think you could cut it as a real estate agent? Three top sellers on what the lifestyle is really like.

In times of career uncertainty across a variety of industries, many of us will think about alternative jobs and how we could pivot into something new. Real estate can seem like an attractive option and a good way to earn a huge income. But what is the reality?

We talk to one of NZ’s top agents, Diego Traglia, as well as celebrities-turned-agents Shane Cortese and Jayne Kiely, for the inside scoop on the lifestyle, the challenges and the rewards.

SHANE CORTESE

NATIONAL AUCTION MANAGER, HARCOURTS REAL ESTATE

Why did you decide to change your career from acting to get into real estate?

It was quite some time ago now. I have two boys and I wanted to both be around a bit more often for them and to give them opportunities to do things that a job in acting wasn’t allowing me to budget for.

What was it about real estate that most appealed to you?

Weirdly, I love wearing suits. I get to wear them every day.

What was the process of getting qualified like for you?

Very simple. Once I committed to the career change, I did my qualifications online. It took me a couple of months, culminating in a face-to-face negotiation process with a qualified trainer (that was nerve-wracking).

What was your first sale?

A friend’s home on Waiheke Island. He gave me the opportunity. He is also in the industry but I committed to the listing as if he wasn’t, so my reporting was comprehensive. There are no tricks to selling property, it’s ultimately a relationship sport - you listen, you provide solutions, and you bring two parties together. The best agents listen.

What kind of work/life balance does being in real estate give you?

It allows me to plan holidays with the boys, something I couldn’t do as an actor, as you never knew what you may be doing, and you always want to be available for a contract. I work hard, I travel the country often in my role with Harcourts, but I try to keep Saturdays free to both watch the kids play sport and then play football with a team of great mates. Hanging out with them on a Saturday afternoon is something I really value.

What are the best parts of the lifestyle?

It’s cliché, but the people. The majority of people I both meet and work with are people I would have no hesitation in inviting to dinner or hanging out with. As with every industry, there are a few bad eggs but surprisingly few.

What are the most stressful parts of the job, and how do you deal with that stress?

Finding time in the day to fit everything in and making sure that people (clients/agents) feel they get their value from what I bring. I keep a tight diary which is shared with my PA and she makes sure that it runs well.

What is the most rewarding part of the job?

Closing deals in negotiation rooms during an auction and the look of happiness - and in a lot of cases currently, relief - when it’s all done.

What made you move to auctioneering?

I watched an auction competition and was astounded at the calmness, control, and knowledge that the elite auctioneers showed. I wanted to be part of that.

You now help others as a real estate coach - what does that involve?

As an auctioneer you are at the very coal face of the transaction many times a week. You are right there for current trends, body language etc. I call hundreds of auctions each year so the knowledge from each and every one of those reserve set, calls and negotiations is fast-tracked, and I can share that.

What advice do you give people starting out in the real estate agent world?

It’s not a part-time job. Treat it as a business, have a little bit of capital behind you to get you through the start. Go to every auction you can, be an expert in your area and don’t be afraid to ask friends and family for their business. Remember you are building a reputation not relying on one.

What are the common misconceptions about the job that you have to dispel for new agents?

As with any commission-based revenue job, there are people out there with “commission breath”. The best agents don’t have that, they are good, knowledgeable people who help. Be that person.

What kind of personality traits do you need to be a successful agent?

The wonderful thing about the industry is that it’s not built around a particular personality; there are many different cultures and personalities doing incredibly well. Just be a good person.

If people are reading this and thinking they want to switch careers, would you recommend they give being a real estate agent a go?

It’s been one of the most successful, productive, and fun moves I’ve made ... and my last job was hard to beat!

Shane Cortese transitioned from acting to real estate for family time, finds joy in wearing suits daily, and values building relationships in sales.

JAYNE KIELY

LICENSEE SALES PERSON, RAY WHITE MISSION BAY

You were formerly an athlete, then a TV host - what made you make the switch to a career in real estate?

I was approached by Megan Jaffe (Ray White Remuera) at a charity event and we discussed the option of getting my licence and joining the team. At the time, I had teenage boys and felt I needed to be “present” for them. Once the youngest one got his full driver’s licence then I got my real estate licence and started my new career path at 50 years old. I wasn’t ready to slow down and felt I needed to be put out of my comfort zone and learn something completely new so I went for it.

What was it about real estate that most appealed to you?

I have never really worked 9-5 and wanted to be my own boss, in charge of the time and energy that I could put into this vocation. We have bought and sold quite a bit of real estate over the years and met some excellent sales agents and some that were not so great. I felt with my personality and interest about the real estate market and love of renovating and design, that being immersed in the real estate world would be a good fit.

What was the process of getting qualified like for you?

I did it the old-fashioned way and went back to the classroom. Most new agents get qualifications online but I felt I wanted to be able to ask questions and discuss scenarios with a tutor. I was the oldest in the class by a long shot but everyone was really great, I never went to university so really enjoyed the short-term campus lifestyle at Carrington with all the other students and studied really hard (much harder than I ever did at school!)

What was your first sale like?

I was lucky to be entrusted with a family property which just happened to be on Victoria Ave in Remuera. It was a four-week campaign going to an on-site auction. I soaked up as much advice as I could from my colleagues and Megan was very supportive. I remember hardly sleeping at all the night before the auction and feeling sick when the auctioneer actually began, but it sold under the hammer and I had great delight putting up my first sold sticker. It was such a great feeling to help the owners move forward.

What kind of work/life balance does being in real estate give you?

I tend to work every day of the week and really only have time away when I go overseas (and then I drive my husband nuts as I am always conscious of keeping in touch with the buyers and vendors). Communcation is the key in real estate. Even if you don’t have any major news or updates, touch points with my vendors at all times is respectful. They have given you their biggest asset to sell and you can’t miss any buyers’ calls or emails requesting viewings or listing information.

I do try and exercise twice a week with pilates classes and walk as much as I can. We have a dog, which is the best way of getting you out of bed on a rainy day. I also have an amazing team working alongside me who really look after me and allow me to do my best job.

What are the best parts of the lifestyle?

Having the freedom to take a couple of hours off here and there, to be able to work from home, and being rewarded for the hard work and long hours that it takes to complete a full real estate transaction.

Jayne Kiely embraced real estate at 50 for autonomy, thrives on constant learning, and prioritises open communication with clients.

What are the most stressful parts of the job, and how do you deal with that stress?

I used to take to heart vendors’ worries and concerns over slow campaigns or auctions that get passed in with no bids but have learnt not to be too hard on myself. Slow markets, lower prices and campaigns that take a long time to sell are not a reflection of my work ethic - it is the market, and my job is to educate and inform my vendors to make good decisions to navigate around these tough times. I am so much better at dealing with stressful situations but it still gets to me at times.

What is the most rewarding part of the job?

Watching my vendors suddenly have their whole world open up to new opportunities when their property gets sold. I am proud to be part of the process which lets them and their families move on with their life journeys.

What are the common misconceptions about the job?

That real estate agents simply list a house, put the for sale sign out the front and wait for the buyers to come. It is a seven-day-a-week job with long hours and often you are negotiating well into the night. You might spend four months on a campaign and the vendor decides to take [the property] off the market and you have just worked for no renumeration. Your marketing has to be first-class, the method of sale needs to match current market trends. You need to get on the phones and personally call all your recent open homes registers of properties in the same price band and drive buyers to the open homes. You are constantly in work mode when out and about and that is fine with me.

What kind of personality traits do you need to be a successful agent?

You need thick skin and to be able to brush off disappointment and be ready to focus on what is in front of you rather than what has happened in the past. Communication with everyone must be a priority - vendors and purchasers. You should be having vendor meetings every week. Give everyone as much information as you can so they have confidence to make an informed choice. If something happens and you have to deliver bad news, deliver it as soon as you can. You have to have honest and frank conversations with your clients so they are completely aware how the campaign is tracking and what the price feedback is - they should know everything you know.

Have a laugh along the way and surround yourself with excellence, such as my real estate family - my team.

If people are reading this and thinking they want to switch careers, would you recommend they give being a real estate agent a go?

Yes, absolutely but be prepared to not make a lot of money for at least one year and possibly two if the market is down. Make sure you have support at home for family or an income stream from a partner or savings in the bank. You are always learning and there are so many moving parts to this job. I am 10 years in and still learn something new every week.

You’re now returning to TV as host of Location, Location, Location - what are you most looking forward to with the show?

Working as a buyer’s agent for a change. I am a listing agent with Ray White Mission Bay currently. I love the UK version of the show and Kirstie and Phil are legends. Paul Glover and I are mindful we want to create our own chemistry and not try and copy anyone else, he is great, very funny and we have already got into a nice friendly working relationship. It is fun being back in front of the camera because it has been quite a while.

Diego Traglia

NZ AGENT OF THE YEAR 2020-2023, HARCOURTS NORTHWEST REALTY

How long have you been a real estate agent?

Eight and a half years.

What area of the country do you work?

Auckland wide.

Have you always been a real estate agent?

I used to be a DJ and promoter.

Why did you decide to become an agent?

When purchasing my first home I received well below average service from various agents. At the time I had just returned from the UK and had stopped DJing and was trying to find a new path in life.

What did the training/qualification process involve and how easy or difficult did you find it?

Getting the real estate licence is somewhat easy, the real learning comes in the “field”. Nothing can fully prepare you for what this job can bring on a daily basis. Experience is key.

What was your first sale?

My first sale was a private seller that I was able to convince to come on the market with me. I remember giving him lots of advice while he was trying to sell privately, and once the report was cemented, I listed him with me and got it sold in three weeks. I was ecstatic, that’s for sure!

What is an average day like for you now?

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are 12-hour days. Thursday is my family day, Friday is catch-up day and auction night, and then we have the weekend! Each day, I do exercise at 5am, and aim to be in bed by 9pm.

Diego Traglia shifted from DJing to real estate due to poor service, enjoys RV road trips with family, and emphasises resilience and honesty in the industry.

What are the best parts of your lifestyle?

We take our girls away on the RV bus, and do as many road trips as we can. It’s easy to keep working when needed on the road. We love going abroad once a year, and honestly, any day I can spend home with my daughters makes this all worth it!

What are the most stressful parts of the job, and how do you deal with that stress?

I don’t get as stressed as I used to, a stressed agent doesn’t make good decisions in the heat of the moment. So day-to-day stress levels have been improving over the years. As more experience settles in, I suppose financially, the industry hasn’t flourished since the peak back in 2021. That brings challenges when operating a large team and owning multiple real estate offices.

What is the most rewarding part of the job?

I still get extremely excited when I see a genuine smile on a vendor or buyer’s face, buying their first and/or next home. Nothing beats that!

What kind of personality traits do you need to be a successful agent?

Resilience, motivation, honesty are some of the most important skills an agent needs to have. Skills can be learnt.

What does a good week at work look like for you?

Five new listings, four sales and 15 appraisals in my calendar, Thursday with no meetings, and Sunday afternoon with no meetings either. Success.

If people are reading this and thinking they want to switch careers, would you recommend they give being a real estate agent a go?

Be ready for the fight of your life! About 10 per cent make it past year two. That’s a scary statistic. But, when you find your mojo and the ball starts rolling, this is such an amazing industry to be in.

What advice would you give people starting out in the real estate agent world?

Find the right office that will help you best and give you the support needed.