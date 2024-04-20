Paul Glover and Jayne Kiely are the hosts for AA Insurance Location, Location, Location.

If you loved Location, Location, Location and other real estate shows, then you’ll want to watch our very own versions.

TVNZ is adding to its real estate local content by running its own local versions of UK fan favourites Location, Location, Location and Love it or List It.

The real estate shows have made household names of English hosts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, and Spy can now reveal the star Auckland real estate agents stepping into their shoes.

Familiar faces Paul Glover and Jayne Kiely are the hosts for our local version AA Insurance Location, Location, Location.

This will be TVNZ’s first New Zealand primetime local show with naming rights since the Hyundai Country Calendar partnership began 13 years ago. NZME’s own OneRoof will be the real estate platform for the series.

Glover and Kiely have been on TV shows previously. Glover works for Ray White on the North Shore and has been an actor since the 90s, appearing in shows such as Spartacus, Shortland Street, Educators and The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Kiely’s patch for Ray White is the Eastern Suburbs. She also appeared on Shorty, but is better known for her 90s shows A Question of Sport, Mitre 10 Dream Home and Game of Two Halves.

Glover says he loves the UK version of Location, Location, Location.

Paul Glover says he and Jayne Kiely are finding their own groove for the new show AA Insurance Location, Location, Location and they have each other's backs.

“I think I’ve watched every episode ever made, Kirstie and Phil are the dream team,” Glover tells Spy.

He says, although it’s early days in filming, he and Kiely are already finding their own groove and have each other’s backs.

“There’s nothing like ‘house hunting’ together to build a quick bond,” he says.

Kiely is also a fan of Allsopp and Spencer but insists she and Glover have got their own approach and part of that is just being themselves.

“So far, it’s been a lot of fun and we’re fast becoming each other’s biggest fan and support,” says Kiely.

Glover says there are some challenging times now, but the property market is still busy and there are some amazing opportunities out there for people. Kiely says the show is looking for people who have a property dream and just need an extra bit of help to get there.

On the show, both will be doing exactly what they do in their real estate lives, listening to what their clients want and helping people achieve their property dreams.

Glover and Kiely missed the chance to get some tips from Spencer when he was in New Zealand last summer filming his new series New Zealand’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer.

“I wish that I had had the chance to meet Phil,” says Glover.

“I would love nothing more than to sit down with him and have a chat.”

It’s not too late to get on the show… Apply for AA Insurance Location Location Location NZ | TVNZ+.