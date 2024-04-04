Jeremy Corbett made a welcome return to 7 Days.

7 Days is back and so is Kiwi comedian Jeremy Corbett. Talking to Spy, he reflects on the end of The Project and what’s next.

Jeremy Corbett made a welcome return to our TV screens on Thursday, hosting 7 Days on Three, since he bid farewell to his other role as co-host of The Project early last December.

“It was a real privilege to have been involved,” Corbett tells Spy.

“I didn’t truly appreciate the warm regard in which The Project was held until we finished.”

From the aisles of Bunnings to the streets of Palmerston North and Matamata, Corbett says he’s had hugs, compliments and just wonderful warmth from many New Zealanders, “All asking after people on The Project as if they are old friends.”

Corbett says when The Project finished, he told his family they would be re-instigating the family dinner so they could all sit down, tell some yarns and make some memories. “That lasted three days. Now it’s just me, sitting on my own, talking to my mashed potatoes.”

Jeremy Corbett with his The Project co-hosts Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd. Photo / Three

Corbett recently caught up for a meal with his former The Project co-hosts Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd.

“It was like being back on the desk again but with more food and in a circle rather than a row,” he says. “The manager asked us to leave when I started doing The Daily Dose out loud.”

They had a great time, though, and “we had some lovely comments from Kiwis”.

Corbett says he still can’t grasp the reality that it has been proposed to shut down Newshub and other local productions by Warner Bros Discovery.

He says he and his former co-hosts have agreed that in some ways it was a blessing that The Project got canned last year, as it gave them a moment to say goodbye.

To bow out and have that bittersweet ending was a gift, Corbett says. “Other shows may not get that luxury,” he says. “How can you not feel for all the people impacted?

“Already there have been jokes made about 7 Days becoming the only source of news on Three.

“Even I don’t want that!

“This is where I thank NZ On Air for keeping us alive!”

Being back on the 7 Days set gave Corbett all the excitement of that first day back at school. Photo / Ana Diaz

Corbett says being back on the 7 Days set this week gave him all the excitement of that first day back at school; reconnecting with friends, remembering who the bullies are and who you’re allowed to bully.

“I don’t know why I would expect otherwise but as usual I was surprised with just how much I really, really laughed,” he says. “Combine all that talent and energy with a dash of relief at still being employed and it was beautifully exhausting.”

Corbett is excited about some new games on 7 Days, and he explains one is called “Fill in the Frank and Keys in the Poll”, which he says is very funny.

The upcoming NZ International Comedy Festival is also making Corbett smile. He says comedy in New Zealand is in fine fettle and punters need to get along and see the talent.

“7 Days is in there too,” he reveals. “We’re recording a show at Sky City theatre on May 1. New Zealand versus the world. It’s gonna be great!”

And for those across the country who like to see their 7 Days live, Corbett is pleased that the tour is on this year as well, starting in November.

“The tour is always a highlight for us, New Zealand audiences are bloody wonderful.”

Corbett says it’s unbelievable the show is in its 16th year on TV. He has been proud of how the show has supported local comedians since they started in 2009.

“For that, I just have immense gratitude, and never take it for granted,” he says. “There’s a real appreciation for how fortunate we are to still be talking nonsense for a job.”