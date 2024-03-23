A bold new drama from TVNZ about a family at the head of an evangelical church is here. Photo / Supplied

Testify follows a wealthy evangelical family torn apart by lies and scandals. With its star-studded cast and juicy plot twists, it’s bound to be a big hit.

The bold new drama from TVNZ, Testify is about a family at the head of a rich and powerful evangelical church and the lies that will tear them apart.

And with a star-filled cast and juicy scandals, its poised to convert Kiwi audiences and become the next must-watch local show.

Heading up the fictional church is patriarch Scott Jacobson, played by Craig Hall. Kat Browne plays Jen, the matriarch, while Vinnie Bennett stars as youth pastor David, their good child. Ari Boyland is the prodigal son, Paul, and Jessica Grace Smith rounds out the clan as daughter Emmaline.

Craig Hall plays the patriarch Scott Jacobson in Testify. Photo / Supplied

When charismatic David clashes with his father, the young pastor forms an unlikely alliance with podcaster Dana, played by newcomer Stacey Hayes, and with the help of his estranged brother, Paul, they uncover a conspiracy of historic abuse.

As they get closer to the truth, they make powerful enemies and their father fights back — with explosive results.

“There is a great dichotomy in Scott’s nature, a man of faith but his doubts and mistakes threaten to drown him,” Hall tells Spy. “I loved the differences in his private and public worlds, super interesting dynamics to play.”

Browne says Testify is a show that is very authentic in its representation of diversity and inclusivity, ensuring it will resonate with a wide audience.

“It is a compelling reflection of life’s complexities presented thoughtfully and engagingly,” she says. “I’m deeply proud of this show, the story it tells and the conversations that I hope it will ignite.”

Bennett says the show takes many risks and takes a hard look at issues that tend to get swept under the rug.

The return of Boyland's character home kicks off the show’s story. Photo / Supplied

For Boyland, his character, Paul, return home kicks off the show’s story. “Paul is the troubled half-brother of David and both are the adopted children of the Jacobson family,” says Boyland.

“His intention is to confront his past to gain closure and move on with his life, but he uncovers more than he expects.

“This sets Paul on a path that leads him right to the core of who he is — or thought he was.”

Grace Smith spills some tea to Spy and calls the show scandalous.

“I mean everyone loves to peek behind the curtains of any organisation — but especially a megachurch — and find a sordid disaster, right?” Grace says. “This show is full of twists that will keep you guessing every step of the way as to who the bad guys really are.”

Grace Smith says Testify is full of twists. Photo / Supplied

Actress Stacey Hayes, who is transgender, was thrilled to get the role of Dana, and she was delighted she could bring her real-life experience to her character.

“It was an amazing experience for my first role, there were so many successful and talented actors, and watching and working with them all taught me so many little tricks and gave me confidence,” Hayes says.

The cast is rounded out by two other newcomers: Holly Pretorius as Eden, Dana’s flatmate and podcast partner, and Molly Curnow who plays Isla, another of Dana’s flatmates and part of the church, who Emmaline takes under her wing.

The drama, the lies and the deceit will roll out weekly over two consecutive nights on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ on Monday, March 25.