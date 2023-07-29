Craig Hall and Sara Wiseman. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

One of New Zealand’s most beloved acting couples have sadly called time on their 16-year marriage.

Representatives for Sara Wiseman, 51, and Craig Hall, 49, confirmed the split, which is understood to have happened earlier this year.

The pair captured imaginations on both sides of the Tasman when they played husband and wife in Australian television series drama, A Place To Call Home, which screened for six series from 2013 to 2018.

They honoured their characters Carolyn Bligh and Dr Jack Duncan in recent weeks with various commitments to the 10th birthday of the show, which was popular globally.

The pair first started dating after they worked together at the turn of the century.

They have said that what followed was an extended period of juggling the typically nomadic lifestyle of an actor with a desire to make a life together, marrying 16 years ago.

Sara Wiseman. Photo / Supplied

Throughout their relationship, both have been in-demand actors in Australia and New Zealand but have said working together on A Place To Call Home and living in Sydney, where they purchased a home, was a fantastic time in their marriage.

In the first weeks of the first Covid-19 lockdown, they beamed in together from their house in Pauanui on the Coromandel for Spy’s infamous Zoom Party, and they were a pleasure to work with.

Craig Hall. Photo / Supplied

Since A Place to Call Home, Wiseman’s work has included Kiwi thrillers The Gulf, The Sounds, and One Lane Bridge. This year she has mostly been working in Australia on new TV series High Country and Hollywood Blockbuster Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which hits theatres early next year.

In April, Wiseman told Spy filming Apes was a fantastic experience.





Hall has had a busy few years too, with two seasons of Kiwi rugby drama Head High being a highlight.

He is set to hit the big screen soon too with Kiwi movie Uproar in which he co-stars with Julian Dennison and UK actor Minnie Driver. It is a coming-of-age story, set during the 1981 Springbok tour of NZ and will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The actors had no comment to make to Spy about their separation.