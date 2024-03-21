Pike River movie to star Robyn Malcom and Melanie Lynskey?

New Zealand’s best actresses Robyn Malcolm and Melanie Lynskey are thought to be starring in the new feature film based on the Pike River tragedy. Photo / AP

Showing the impact of the tragedy on the community, the new local film is founded on connections, from its high-flying Kiwi stars, to the close collaboration with the families involved in the real-life tragedy.

Two of New Zealand’s best actresses, Robyn Malcolm and Melanie Lynskey, are thought to be starring in the new feature film based on the Pike River tragedy of 2010.

Spy understands the pair have formed a tight bond and sisterhood and got matching tattoos.

The Pike River movie, revealed in a media release in November, is helmed by Scarfies director Rob Sarkies, and was filmed on the West Coast in November and December last year.

Made in association with New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air, the film is produced by Vicky Pope. Paul Gough, James Dean and Rob Sarkies are the executive producers.

Multi award-winning Sarkies worked in close collaboration with members of the Pike River families.

The film captures the profound impact on the community of one of the worst mining disasters in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

Written by Fiona Samuel, it follows the aftermath of the explosion and the production tells the story of the Pike families and their 13-year battle for justice and accountability, shining a light on what can be achieved when ordinary people band together and choose to stand up and fight for what they believe.

Although the full cast has been kept under wraps, the casting of award-winning Malcolm and Lynskey shows the calibre of acting and care the production undertook to tell the story.

Twenty-nine white crosses on the access road to the Pike River mine, drive home the scale of the disaster and loss of the 29 men killed. Photo / Getty Images

Twenty-nine white crosses on the access road to the Pike River mine, drive home the scale of the disaster and loss of the 29 men killed, whose bodies have never been recovered.

In a November media release before filming commenced, Sarkies spoke of the huge privilege of working closely with members of the Pike River families over the previous five years as the production prepared to film and share their story with Aotearoa and the rest of the world.

“We need films like this in the world to show what is possible when individuals take a stand against injustice. Ordinary people fighting against power, doing it in their own way, and having an impact,” said Sarkies.

Malcolm is coming off a massive year with local series Far North and After the Party, while Lynskey flew home from her base in Los Angeles — after a successful two seasons of Yellowjackets, for which she earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations — to film the show.

Lynskey, 46, did a big shout-out on Instagram to Malcolm for her 58th birthday last week, saying she was lucky enough to work with Malcolm at the end of last year, and revealing the pair got matching tattoos — something the actress had never done with anyone.

She also shared what it was like working with Malcolm.

“At the beginning, I was so nervous and just hoping she’d like me, I have been awed by her talent for decades now — but by the end of the shoot I knew I had a sister for life,” wrote Lynskey. “This woman is so ferociously talented, so brilliant, has such incredible access to her emotions and cannot be anything other than deeply truthful in her work, as well as in her life.”

Lynskey went on to say what an amazing friend Malcolm had become, calling her a ridiculously talented artist and an all-around beautiful woman with whom she hopes to work again and again.