It’s almost 10 years since Scarlett Jacques performed in her first professional, paid musical at the Civic Theatre in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Over a decade on from her first interview with the NZ Herald, Kiwi Scarlett Jacques is living her dream in the US.

Kiwi musical star Scarlett Jacques is living her dream and is starring in the 42-city Broadway North American tour of Hairspray the Musical, a dream the 21-year-old told the New Zealand Herald about 11 years ago.

“My happy place is performing on stage. I love singing and acting and dancing, so I guess I’m happy doing what I love when I have a big audience to watch me, all smiling and clapping,” Jacques said in 2014.

Back then, Auckland-raised Jacques had been performing with Variety Voices choir for three years and busking.

Now based in New York, she tells Spy it’s almost 10 years since she performed in her first professional, paid musical at the Civic Theatre in Auckland as Kate in Lunchbox Theatrical Productions’ Annie, the Musical.

You betcha bottom dollar Jacques has dreamed big and worked hard ever since.

“A lot of my early training and experience comes from the youth theatre companies: National Youth Theatre (NYT) and Auckland Performing Arts Academy (APAA),” says Jacques. Both gave me the opportunities and confidence.”

Jacques tread the boards on Billy Elliott, Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Seussical, Oliver and Frozen before she looked offshore.

“I’m extremely grateful for my Amici Trust family, as I was able to be the first person in New Zealand to play Anna in Frozen (Jnr) in the Pilot Programme for Junior Theatre Celebration NZ.

“They were so supportive in my journey as a performer and even granted me a scholarship for both years of my study in NYC.

“It had always been the biggest dream in the back of my mind to move to New York City, but it seemed very far-fetched. So, when I auditioned on a whim for two schools, following a long-term struggle with my mental and physical health that prevented me from continuing my training in Australia, I never expected it was something that could really happen.

“I was accepted into both schools and even received a scholarship to train at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

“In September of 2021, I moved all the way to the other side of the world on my own and spent two years studying to receive my Associate Degree in Musical Theatre Performance.”

Jacques graduated last May and following a self-tape audition and call back, she landed the role of Penny Pingleton, the protagonist Tracy Turnblad’s best friend.

“It is absolutely unbelievable to me that I am part of a legacy of actresses who have played this character that includes Kerry Butler, Amanda Bynes and Ariana Grande.”

Jacques credits her audition experience as unique, based a lot on connections she had made once she graduated to be a Performance Apprentice for Broadway Dreams’ Summer Tour.

“Broadway Dreams was actually founded by Annette Tanner, a Kiwi!

“I will never be able to thank her enough for all she’s done for me.”

After intense rehearsals, Jacques has now been around the US and Canada and has done more than 150 performances and will finish the tour at the end of June.

“I am so grateful that I get to see all these different cities throughout the country that I would never otherwise travel to, I’ve even seen more of America than some of my friends who were born here!

“I was actually lucky enough to have my mum come to see the pre-tour opening night performance in Florida!

“What’s even more exciting is that she and my younger sister, who also has done theatre since she was little and loves it, will be coming to Vancouver later this month to see the tour.”

Jacques is aiming high over the next 10 years — her biggest dream is to make her debut on Broadway. “Ever since I was little, I have pictured myself on the day I make my Broadway debut, and I think that would be one of the most fulfilling moments in my whole life.”

She says that a movie musical would also be a dream, and to explore film and TV projects, something she says she has missed while focusing on theatre.