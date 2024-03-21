Spinal Destination stars Oscar Phillips as Ed, Bree Peters as Tess, John Landreth as John and Tom Sainsbury as Dan.

Ahead of the dark comedy hitting Kiwi screens, comedian Tom Sainsbury explains what we can expect from Spinal Destination – a deeply personal new show from Paula Whetu Jones.

Kiwi funnyman Tom Sainsbury says he doesn’t leave too much to the imagination in the new dark comedy, Spinal Destination, premiering on Sky Open on March 27, and Neon and Sky Go from March 28.

Sainsbury, 42, is part of an ensemble cast, headed by Bree Peters, with co-stars including John Landreth, Oscar Phillips, Niwa Whatuira and Bryony Skillington — all part of a show that revolves around patients in a spinal unit.

“It’s a gorgeously heartfelt show but is also a fascinating insight into a world we don’t see a lot of,” Sainsbury tells Spy. “I’m so enriched from delving into this environment.”

The show was a learning curve. “I’ve got so much more understanding of both the health system and having restricted movement.”

Sainsbury says audiences will love Peters’ character, Tessa, and her journey, describing the actress as a superstar, and what she brings to Tessa as remarkable.

He not only acts in the series, which is a confronting comedy about disability, but he was part of the writing team of the show — created and directed by the acclaimed Paula Whetu Jones.

Jones loosely based the show on her own experience of losing the use of her legs in 2010.

Landreth, also contributed to the storylines, based on his experience of a serious accident that left him paralysed in 2018.

“Paula spent a frustrating amount of time going through the rehabilitation system trying to get answers,” says Sainsbury.

“During her time at the rehabilitation centre, she kept a diary and that dictated a lot of what has gone into this show.”

Sainsbury explains Whetu Jones’ wicked sense of humour shines throughout the series, woven with beautiful heartfelt moments, but also with heartbreaking pathos.

Sainsbury’s character, Dan, whom he describes as wonderfully annoying, has a bedsore and can’t use a wheelchair.

Instead, he’s got a sort of bed with wheels, which Sainsbury says was a marvellous invention, but after weeks of use, it started to misbehave.

“I’d be acting my heart out and slowly edging out of frame, or I’d have this grand entrance and completely miss my mark and go flying into the doorframe.”

Sainsbury also says he wears a certain body part prosthetic that would make an appearance every chance he could sneak it in.

“Let’s just say, my short shorts didn’t leave much to the imagination,” he says.

Sainsbury wants the new show to be loved and is chuffed that Whetu Jones and Spinal Destination is getting great reviews after showing at multiple international distributor conferences.

“I feel so much love went into it and I hope that continues.

“I also want this to launch Paula into bigger things,” he says.

“She’s a superhero and I want the world for her. I’d also love another season.”

Over the past year Sainsbury has released his own movie, Loop Track, and carried out a national tour of stand-up Gone Bananas.

He’s about to tour the show in Australia, and says he is nervous how the Aussies will take him.

After that, the busy performer and writer will be sitting down with his laptop and taking some time to create more scripts.

Spinal Destination airs on Sky Open on March 27, and Neon and Sky Go from March 28.