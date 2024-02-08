Podcast host and former adult film actress Lisa Ann went to see comedian Matt Rife perform in New York and ended the night in handcuffs.

Former porn star and current podcast host Lisa Ann was "dragged out" of Matt Rife's comedy show and put in handcuffs after an alleged incident inside the venue as the controversial comedian was performing earlier this week.

On February 5 Rife was playing at Radio City Music Hall in New York when Ann allegedly caused a scene and was forced out of the show.

Taking to social media, Ann wrote: “So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone.

“I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile, I missed the show I was so looking forward to.”

Lisa Ann getting “dragged out” in her video footage.

Video of the aftermath, posted by Ann, shows her being led away in handcuffs by two police officers.

She can be heard shouting at the camera that she did nothing wrong.

“I did nothing wrong! I didn’t touch my phone. I wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine. I might go to jail!”

She was released 45 minutes later.

A source from Rife’s told the New York Post about how Ann allegedly behaved at the show, which caused her arrest. They claimed she was recording the show with her phone, which isn’t allowed, and refused to stop when asked to.

The NYPD then got involved and asked her to leave.

The source said that Ann “was not removed for the phone, she was removed because she was disruptive”.

“She was being very disorderly. She started getting loud, the police were there, and she started kicking them.”

The 51-year-old former porn star is best known for her parody adult film where she plays former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Matt Rife controversy

Ann’s arrest at his comedy show is just another of the scandals that Rife has had in his comedy career.

The 28-year-old rose to fame after videos of his audience interaction went viral on TikTok.

However, in 2023, he came under fire for jokes about domestic violence during his Netflix Comedy Special.

Matt Rife performs at Madison Square Garden. Photo / AP

He told a story about being served by a waitress in Baltimore with a black eye. The 28-year-old said he thought it was “obvious” what had happened to her, but he was surprised, considering her battered state, that she was still working.

“But we couldn’t get over, like, this is the face of the company? This is who you have greeting people?” he said.

Rife said that he and his mate felt terrible for her before delivering the controversial punchline.

“And my boy, who I was with, was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.”

The joke was not well received by the crowd, which led Rife to say that he shared the story to “test the waters” on how fun they were.

Rife’s domestic violence joke led to colossal backlash but also division online.

The comedian has responded to the controversy around the domestic violence joke by posting an Instagram story.

“If you’re offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology,” he wrote.

The link takes you to a place to purchase “special needs helmets” and there’s clearly no apology, just more controversial humour at the expense of vulnerable people.