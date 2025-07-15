Suki Waterhouse shared a photo of herself in hospital. Photo / Suki Waterhouse, X

Suki Waterhouse suffered a hernia because her pants were “so tight”.

The 33-year-old singer and actress took to social media to address fans who have been asking her to write more messages on X, and in doing so revealed she had been hospitalised six months ago following a fashion faux pas she had been “too scared” to tell her 165,000 followers.

Suki wrote on X: “”suki you never tweet anymore” have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia and I’ve been too scared to tell you (sic)“.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star followed her post up with a picture of her in a hospital bed.