The couple have offered a first glimpse of their newborn, weeks after the baby's birth. Photo / Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse has shared a first glimpse of her newborn baby, whom she welcomed with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, just a couple of days after the pair were spotted pushing a pram through a park in California.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress shared a post on Instagram, which showed her cradling her newborn, with the caption: “Welcome to the world angel”.

Waterhouse, 32, has not yet revealed the baby’s name or gender.

The sweet post comes just over a week after she and fiancé Pattinson were spotted with a pink pram out and about in Los Angeles, which prompted people to assume that the baby had arrived.

The couple, who are extremely private and lowkey about their relationship, shared the news of the pregnancy in November last year, with Waterhouse showing off her baby bump while performing with her band at the Corona Festival in New York City.

While onstage, the former model told the audience that she had worn “something sparkly” to “distract” from “something else”.

“I’m not sure it’s working,” she quipped, gesturing to her growing belly.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first rumoured to be dating back in 2018 when the pair were seen sharing a kiss. The PDA marked one year since The Batman star split with then-fiancé FKA Twigs.

In 2023, Waterhouse shared a rare sneak peek into her relationship with Pattinson, confessing that she couldn’t believe she was still “so smitten” by her celeb boyfriend.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she shared with People.

She added: “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him”.

“Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”