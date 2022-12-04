Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attended the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection in Cairo, Egypt. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their much-anticipated red carpet debut last weekend at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show held in Giza, Egypt.

The fashion-forward couple – who have been seeing each other for four years – posed for the cameras while smiling and looking lovingly into each other’s eyes at the star-studded event, according to Page Six.

Waterhouse radiated old Hollywood glamour by pairing her sheer purple dress with a bold red lip, strappy heels and windswept hair.

Pattinson donned a cream-coloured suit and brown turtleneck in a classy ode to the 80s.

The pair sparked rumours in June 2018 when they were caught showing off some PDA on a park bench in London.

“They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

The coronavirus prompted their relationship to become more serious when the couple found themselves quarantining together in 2020.

“Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told the outlet, shedding light on the pair’s mostly-private relationship. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

The romance took off after Pattinson ended things with then-fiancé FKA Twigs in 2017, and Waterhouse’s highly publicised break-up with actor Bradley Cooper in March 2015.

Cooper allegedly ended his two-year relationship with Waterhouse because she “wasn’t supportive of his acting career”, a source told Page Six at the time.

While Pattinson has said very little about his relationship with the actress, he emphasised the importance of keeping his love life under wraps in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2019.

“If you put up a wall it ends up better. If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” the actor explained. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo.”

He went on to say: “The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”



