New Zealand International Comedy Festival 2024 reviews

Tom Cashman is best known for his role on Taskmaster Australia. Photo / Supplied

It’s May, so you know what that means - The New Zealand International Comedy Festival is back in Auckland and Wellington. Over the next three weeks, the NZ Herald will review some of the top shows throughout the festival, so make sure you check back here for all the latest recommendations of local and international comedy stars.

Tom Cashman - Everything

It’s a rare treat and privilege to be able to see an international comic’s debut show in a country. While Tom Cashman has built a steady reputation for himself over recent years in Australia, with a series of viral appearances on The Project and a steady social media presence, this week marks the first time he has performed here in New Zealand.

He’s smartly striking while the iron is hot, coming off the debut season of Taskmaster Australia, the latest spinoff of the incredibly popular series where five comedians compete in a series of deranged challenges over the course of a season. Cashman fills the assistant role in the show, which aired on TVNZ+ last year, and was a natural fit for a role that, on-screen at least, is part referee, part teacher’s pet, and part interactive prop for whatever the comedians want.

That energy carries through to his on-stage presence. In Everything, Cashman is breezing through a range of subjects and stories, many of which share a particular pedantry and unique interpretation that seems born from writing the specific requirements of a Taskmaster challenge, whether that’s dealing with customer engagement surveys to nitpicking who the real winner of a dick measuring contest is.

Like most other millennial comedians, Cashman is aided by a Powerpoint throughout to hit some of the punchlines. Not only is it one of the best-designed ones you’ll ever see at a standup show, but Cashman ensures it’s actually integral to the punchlines rather than a prop for setting up jokes, with graphs, emails and a spot of colour coordination heightening the show.

Despite being advertised as an hour, the show on Tuesday night was only a little over 45 minutes, though with a bonus element QR code gag at the end like a Marvel post-credits scene that ties the show’s elements together. While the shorter show doesn’t quite get to ‘Everything’, Cashman’s self-deprecating charm and specific point of view is a welcome treat and seems set up for far more local performances in years to come.

Tom Cashman - Everything is on at Q Theatre’s Vault in Auckland until May 10, and at Wellington’s Te Auaha’s Tapere Iti on May 11th. Reviewed by Ethan Sills.