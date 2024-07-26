Harvey Weinstein appeared at Manhattan criminal court last week in a wheelchair. Photo / Pool / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been admitted to hospital with Covid and double pneumonia in the latest episode of ill health to hit the disgraced producer.

The 72-year-old, who is awaiting a retrial in his New York rape case, was moved from Rikers Island jail to Bellevue Prison Hospital on Friday.

He is being treated for “a myriad of health conditions”, including diabetes, high blood pressure, a spinal condition and fluid in his heart and lungs, according to Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant.

The former film mogul spent 10 days in Bellevue Hospital in April, with Arthur Aidala, his lawyer, describing him at the time as “somewhat of a train wreck, health-wise” whose “life is on the line” but is mentally still “sharp as a tack”.

Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein fell from grace when dozens of women came forward to accuse him of inappropriate and criminal behaviour.