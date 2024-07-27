Bradley Walsh sends a sweet birthday message to Kiwi fan Doris Wakelin who turned 107. Photo / TikTok

Getting a personal birthday message from a celebrity is lucky. Getting one four years in a row as a centenarian is remarkable.

That’s exactly what happened to Kiwi woman Doris Wakelin, 107, who is a megafan of the game show The Chase - and its host Bradley Walsh in particular.

In a video posted to TikTok by the Ashburton Guardian on Thursday, Walsh, who lives in England, wished that he “could get there” to see the Ashburton resident in a sweet birthday message.

“I always said it’s it’s my ambition to come down to ... the southern hemisphere, Australia and New Zealand ... but to come and see you, Doris, [that] would be absolutely a dream come true for me,” the star exclaimed in the 54-second clip.