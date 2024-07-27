In a video posted to TikTok by the Ashburton Guardian on Thursday, Walsh, who lives in England, wished that he “could get there” to see the Ashburton resident in a sweet birthday message.
“I always said it’s it’s my ambition to come down to ... the southern hemisphere, Australia and New Zealand ... but to come and see you, Doris, [that] would be absolutely a dream come true for me,” the star exclaimed in the 54-second clip.
“Happy birthday darling ... let’s have this conversation again next year”.
It’s the fourth time The Chase star has delivered a personalised video message for Wakelin - who is possibly his biggest fan - thanks to the organising of Ashburton Guardian.
Last year, Walsh, also known for his roles on Coronation Street, Law and Order: UK and Doctor Who told Wakelin in a video posted on the newspaper’s Facebook page: “I had to send this video, I really, really did. I hope one day we meet. I really do”.
“Always remember, girl, The Chase is on,” he added with a chuckle.
On her 105th birthday, the quiz show host mentioned that New Zealand is on his “bucket list” in a video that appeared on a 1News interview with Wakelin.
The mother-of-seven also revealed to 1News that she watched the show twice a day without fail and is definitely a “Bradley groupie”.
And when she turned 104, Walsh in a video blew Wakelin a kiss.
