The Chase host Bradley Walsh has a special friend here in New Zealand.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has a special friend here in New Zealand.

An Ashburton woman has been thrilled by an extra special birthday message from her favourite person on her favourite TV show: The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

Doris Wakelin, 106, was treated to a video message from Walsh, arranged by the Ashburton Guardian for its local centenarian.

Doris Wakelin told OneNews she's definitely a 'Bradley groupie'. Photo / OneNews

In the video, shared to Ashburton Guardian’s Facebook page, Walsh, also known for his roles on Coronation Street, Law and Order: UK and Doctor Who tells Wakelin: " ... I had to send this video, I really really did. I hope one day we meet. I really do ... always remember, girl, The Chase is on,” he adds with a chuckle.

But it’s not the first time Wakelin, a mother of six who says Walsh reminds her of her sons, has received a birthday message from The Chase star.

Last year he sent a message too:

“I might come down to see ya,” he told her in a video which featured in a OneNews interview with Wakelin.

“That’d be brilliant. It’s on my bucket list, all the way down there. We’ll have a cup of tea, a bit of cake.”

She told OneNews at the time she’d like to see him make good on the idea.

“We have got a beautiful wee country.”

Asked what she’d say to him if he did come knocking on her door, Wakelin replies: “Oh I wouldn’t know! I’d probably flabbergast [sic].”

She also revealed to OneNews she watches his show twice a day without fail and is definitely a “Bradley groupie”.

She might even be his biggest Kiwi fan: Wakelin also received a video message when she turned 104.

She responded then via the Ashburton Guardian’s video telling Walsh she’d like to invite him to her 105th birthday.

While clearly delighted by this year’s message, Wakelin will no doubt be holding out for that visit.