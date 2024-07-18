Advertisement
The Chase host Bradley Walsh issues competitor with warning in battle against The Dark Destroyer

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
ITV's The Chase is a popular game show.

A recent episode of The Chase resulted in one contestant receiving a warning from host Bradley Walsh after they took too long to answer a question.

The Mirror has reported the popular game show where contestants play for cash against a quiz master, known as the “chaser”, took a stern turn this week after one contestant seemingly forgot the rules of the competition.

While competing against Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer, one player, Jermaine, appeared to be taking too long to answer questions and at one point, even ran out of time.

Jermaine was issued a warning after he ran out of time trying to answer a question. Photo / ITV
His slow pace met a quick response from Walsh who had no choice but to issue a warning.

“Jermaine, here’s the thing. Once he presses the button, you have five seconds in which to answer. Don’t let it happen again.”

Bradley Walsh gave the contestant a warning following his slow pace. Photo / ITV
And it seems Walsh wasn’t the only one left frustrated by the contestant, fans took to X to share their thoughts with one person claiming you could “fit buses” between the gap of the question being asked and Jermaine answering them.

Another said, “Jermaine should just say Pass to save time…” a third wrote, “Out of time??? Unforgivable.”

The Chase has become a much-loved game for many TV watchers with Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Anne Hergerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis shocking viewers with their vast knowledge.

Since its first episode in 2009, it has received a regular audience of three to five million people and has become one of the most successful and longest-running game shows on UK television.

The show includes multiple rounds with the first being the “cash builder” where the contestants have one minute to answer as many questions as they can.

Shaun Wallace got the question right after the contestant failed to answer. Photo / ITV
After the first round, they move to the “head-to-head” round where they have to answer questions while competing against the chaser.

The contestant can then choose a high or low offer before moving to a seven-step board to answer more questions. If they answer wrong, the chaser has the chance to eliminate them.

If the contestant gets through the difficult rounds, they move to the final chase where a group of contestants work together to answer as many questions as they can in two minutes.

Once their time is up, the Chaser does the same and if the Chaser gets a question wrong, the contestant is given the chance to give another answer.

