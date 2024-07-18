A recent episode of The Chase resulted in one contestant receiving a warning from host Bradley Walsh after they took too long to answer a question.
The Mirror has reported the popular game show where contestants play for cash against a quiz master, known as the “chaser”, took a stern turn this week after one contestant seemingly forgot the rules of the competition.
While competing against Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer, one player, Jermaine, appeared to be taking too long to answer questions and at one point, even ran out of time.
His slow pace met a quick response from Walsh who had no choice but to issue a warning.
“Jermaine, here’s the thing. Once he presses the button, you have five seconds in which to answer. Don’t let it happen again.”
And it seems Walsh wasn’t the only one left frustrated by the contestant, fans took to X to share their thoughts with one person claiming you could “fit buses” between the gap of the question being asked and Jermaine answering them.
Another said, “Jermaine should just say Pass to save time…” a third wrote, “Out of time??? Unforgivable.”