“Jermaine, here’s the thing. Once he presses the button, you have five seconds in which to answer. Don’t let it happen again.”

Bradley Walsh gave the contestant a warning following his slow pace. Photo / ITV

And it seems Walsh wasn’t the only one left frustrated by the contestant, fans took to X to share their thoughts with one person claiming you could “fit buses” between the gap of the question being asked and Jermaine answering them.

Another said, “Jermaine should just say Pass to save time…” a third wrote, “Out of time??? Unforgivable.”

The Chase has become a much-loved game for many TV watchers with Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Anne Hergerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis shocking viewers with their vast knowledge.

Since its first episode in 2009, it has received a regular audience of three to five million people and has become one of the most successful and longest-running game shows on UK television.

The show includes multiple rounds with the first being the “cash builder” where the contestants have one minute to answer as many questions as they can.

Shaun Wallace got the question right after the contestant failed to answer. Photo / ITV

After the first round, they move to the “head-to-head” round where they have to answer questions while competing against the chaser.

The contestant can then choose a high or low offer before moving to a seven-step board to answer more questions. If they answer wrong, the chaser has the chance to eliminate them.

If the contestant gets through the difficult rounds, they move to the final chase where a group of contestants work together to answer as many questions as they can in two minutes.

Once their time is up, the Chaser does the same and if the Chaser gets a question wrong, the contestant is given the chance to give another answer.