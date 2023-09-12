The Chase’s Anne Hegerty reveals the truth about her secret ‘husband’: ‘He exists’

Anne Hegerty with The Chase host Bradley Walsh. Photo / ITV

One of the quiz masters on the hugely popular game show The Chase has revealed the truth about her rumoured secret “husband”.

For years, the Wikipedia profile for Anne Hegerty (“The Governess”) has claimed she is married to a man named Jake Hester. Now Hegerty has told Express UK: “He’s out there somewhere.

“My brother didn’t help because he said to me, ‘I want to meet this guy’,” she told the outlet. “I’m like ‘No. This is not somebody I know’.”

“I imagine he exists. It’s too odd a name to make up. I imagine he exists and he’s out there somewhere,” she continued, speculating that “either he vandalised the page or somebody he knows did”.

It’s believed that Hegerty is currently single.

During a previous interview on the talk show Loose Women, she explained what she looks for in a partner, emphasising that he “would have to be someone who was intelligent of facts and reading books”.

But he wouldn’t necessarily have to match her in a trivia battle, she added. “It might not be a problem if he wasn’t necessarily into quizzing as long as he understood I was into quizzing.”

Anne Hegerty appears with her fellow Chasers and host Bradley Walsh on the iconic quiz show. Photo / ITV

Hegerty also dismissed rumours that she is interested in women.

“Most of my fans are older women and I think some of them are hoping that I’m a lesbian. I have to sort of let them down gently.”

In the past, the quizzing expert has opened up about how her Asperger’s diagnosis had affected her relationships, romantic and otherwise, as it meant she “zones out” sometimes.

“I get overwhelmed in the presence of actual people and everything shuts down. I’ve found that with sex, too,” she told OK! magazine.

Anne Hegerty's alter ego on the series is "The Governess". Photo / ITV

“It’s like I can’t be fully in it. That much intimacy, I almost zone out.”

Hegerty was diagnosed with autism when she was 45.

She’s also previously revealed that she tends to go for people who are unobtainable.

“What I have found is that I do fall in love but it tends to not be with people I meet in real life. I fall in love with historical or fictional characters. People I can put a bit of distance between.”