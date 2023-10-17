The Chase's The Vixen has stepped out in style. Photo / ITV

Fans of the hugely popular quiz show The Chase have been wowed by Jenny Ryan’s - aka The Vixen - stylish new look.

Reality TV star Ryan, 41, showed off her glamorous transformation in an Instagram photo of herself posing in a stunning green satin dress alongside drag queen La Voix.

Ryan wore the stunning outfit to attend a press night performance of Sunset Boulevard at The Savoy Theatre.

She captioned the post, “travelling in style” as the pair posed in front of a luxury car.

Ryan first appeared on the game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, in 2015, and since then has been a staple of the series that’s beloved in the UK as well as in countless other countries including New Zealand.

Known for her signature beehive hairstyle and black-framed glasses, she’s undergone a weight loss transformation in recent years, similar to her co-star on the show, Mark Labbett - known as The Beast.

One fan commented on the photo, “Looking gorge in that dress”, while another gushed, “Aww beautiful photo of you both Jenny aww you look gorgeous xxxx”.

The Chase cast: The Governess, The Dark Destroyer, Bradley walsh (host), The Beast, The Sinnermand and The Vixen. Photo / Supplied

Ryan has opened up in the past about being shamed over her weight, including by her GP.

In 2021, she told fans that her doctor had personally fat-shamed her, leaving her incredibly upset.

“Isn’t modern life great? Your GP can now fat-shame you over the phone, so you don’t have to waste time travelling and sitting in a waiting room before being made to feel awful about your own existence!” she wrote at the time.

According to Ryan, her GP said words to the effect of, “Do you know your current weight? Oh ... That’s significantly lower than last time, well done. Not good enough though, is it?”

Later that year, her team hit back at a troll who labelled her a “fat b****” and “the worst chaser”.

But a member of her team responded with, “Hi, thanks for getting in touch. Messages to this page are monitored by Jenny’s admin team.

“We can pass on messages or answer questions. Thank you for your message. You seem like a decent chap which obviously gives you the right to body shame and demean women. Your loved ones must be really proud of you!”