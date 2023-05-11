The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett looks slimmer than ever as he poses for a selfie on a night out after shedding ten stone. Photo / Getty Images

The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett looks slimmer than ever as he poses for a selfie on a night out after shedding ten stone. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Labbett showed off his weight loss transformation on Wednesday while taking a selfie during a night out on the town.

The Chase star, 57, who is most commonly known as ‘The Beast’, has been candid about his weight loss journey and how he has lost 64 kg.

The Chase's Mark Labbett, 57, looked slimmer than ever on Wednesday evening as he posed for a selfie with presenter Hayley Palmer. Photo / Instagram

He looked slimmer than ever in a photo taken with ITV presenter Hayley Palmer while the pair played darts at Boom Battle Bar.

Labbett seemed to be having a great night out and about with his mates while showing off his new look.

Recently he’s denied having weight loss surgery after his sudden change in appearance.

The Chaser confessed that, while getting surgery had crossed his mind, he decided against it and opted for the “old fashioned way” of getting into shape.

Labbett told The Sun: “I’m not really trying to diet, I’m just being sensible, people say you’ve had the gastric sleeve or band, and I haven’t.

“I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who’s a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth.

“A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I’ve done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less and I’ve tried to go to the gym.”

A gastric band is a band that is put across the stomach. This band creates a small pouch at the top of the stomach which requires less food to fill, thus making you eat less food and feel full faster.

The Chase's Mark Labbett before he began his impressive weight loss journey.

While chatting to The Sun, The Beast shared that he can no longer eat the amount of food that he used to and that he even “struggles” to finish his once-favourite roast supper.

Labbett recently announced that he was single after separating from his wife Katie in 2020.

He and Palmer, who he took pictures with on Wednesday, have been getting closer over the last few months, with Palmer even interviewing the TV star back in February.

Mark Labbett posed alongside fellow 'Chaser' Shaun Wallace in the snap. Photo / Instagram

Labbett shared a tweet back in January 2022 that he had dropped sizes from a 5xl to a 2xl and has seemingly lost even more weight in the last year and a half.

The Beast revealed his secret to losing weight: he had been “eating less and drinking more” and putting his energy into being healthy.

A large factor in his diet change was his battle with diabetes.

“I think the diabetes may have helped because I eat a lot less. I drink a lot more fluids,’ he said about his weight loss.

“And looking after a five-year-old during lockdown didn’t help. The amount of times I collapsed in a heap! Plus I’m so busy these days,” he shared.







